The impact atheists: How 'impact geekery' puts off the mainstream

But others remain unconvinced and continue to view any investment style that places emphasis on people and planet as a potential distraction from good-old-fashioned fiduciary duty.

These ‘impact atheists' come from a good place: wanting your clients to get the best possible financial returns on their hard-earned savings is an admirable impulse, as is the belief that we need to widen our thinking around what fiduciary duty truly means.

SIF 2023: 'Messy internal culture' linked to lower investment returns

The new language that has sprung up around the ESG and impact investing sector is partly to blame for this scepticism.

As Jamie Broderick says: "The movement for sustainable investing is held back by language and labelling that is ambiguous or technical or both."

And this is especially true in the private wealth space, where managers need to clearly explain their investment activities to their clients, most of whom are not from finance backgrounds. Nor do these advisers ever want to risk being seen as moralising to clients.

This means that when impact managers talk about walking the walk, stewardship, inclusion, and mission-driven behaviours, we mean well but may be inadvertently alienating our impact atheists.

The result of jargon is an additional layer of complexity and confusion in a world where the best practitioners are seeking simplicity and clarity.

SIF 2023: 'Tension' between TCFD statutory guidelines and regulatory requirements

The power of language in influencing our decisions is demonstrated by research from Yale School of Management which shows that speakers of languages that use future-specific forms like "shall" and "will" manage money better and are better long-term planners.

For example, a Chinese or German person would say the equivalent of "I go to the gym tomorrow" whereas in English we would say "I will go to the gym tomorrow".

Yale's research showed speakers of languages with weak distinctions between present and future engage in more "future-orientated behaviours": they had accumulated on average 39% more wealth by retirement, and were 31% more likely to have saved in a given year.

This is because the speakers of these "futureless" languages (like Mandarin and German) are more likely to see the future as closely associated with the present, and make decisions accordingly. Meanwhile English speakers subconsciously disassociate themselves from the future via their words.

This can be extrapolated to the way we view investing.

We know that financial markets need simple concepts that enable action and accountability, so, we need to start talking in plain English to one another.

The present economic downturn has brought with it discussion of the relevance of impact investing, with some arguing that impact is a "nice to have" that can be ignored when markets are volatile and consistent returns are harder to find.

SIF 2023: FCA reveals 'crucial' ESG ratings code of conduct 'very close'

This overlooks the wider point that many of the problems in the news over the past year - our reliance on fossil fuels, heat waves, and the cost-of-living crisis - come down to the failings of investment activity and a capitalist system that needs a fundamental rethink.

The cost of a negative planetary or societal impact of an investment will be factored into its price sooner or later, and the world urgently needs the financial system to deliver a better quality of return.

Such is the power of investment capital to shape the world and invent the future, if we do not internalise consideration of social and environmental impact then we will be increasing the risks to ourselves over the long term. This will increasingly run counter to fiduciary duty.

The best investment decisions are made when people and planet are considered as an urgent priority, pricing in the future while also acknowledging the need for healthy financial returns over the short and medium term.

It is rational and necessary for us as fiduciaries and as good risk managers to price in the future, by thinking about the long term social and environmental impacts of the allocation decisions we take now.

When we do that, we start to consider the merit of individual investments differently, and we take on a different orientation towards value-creation.

Asset managers who do not adopt this style of thinking will increasingly face legal and regulatory challenges as governments around the world seek to promote more sustainable economies.

So, let us escape the impact geekery and start saying it like it is.

This is what will unlock action and get us out of the zero-sum game of geekery versus denialism - and enable us all to make some real progress.

Laura Boyle is head of stakeholder engagement at Snowball