No rush to get AI exposure - you probably have it already

I feel rather late to the party, as ChatGPT already has more than 100 million users, reaching this milestone just two months after launch.

While AI is nothing new, it is this app that has really captured the public imagination and the debate about how to harness, regulate and control AI is now out in the open.

As investors, an obvious question is how to gain exposure. The answer is that we probably already have it.

Winterflood Securities recently released a list of 18 companies set to benefit from the growth of generative AI - broadly defined as systems that generate text or images in response to prompts. Many are household names, others are less famous but still large and widely held companies.

First there are the semiconductor companies, which provide the tremendous processing power required to "train" and operate AI models.

As an example, ChatGPT is estimated to have used 7,000% more processing power to train its latest model, ChatGPT-4, than it did to train ChatGPT-3. It is well known that technology advances exponentially - which explains Nvidia's 171% share price increase in the year to date.

Other companies in this space include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - a darling of emerging markets funds - as well as AMD, Applied Materials, ASML and Intel.

Then there are the search engines - Google, Microsoft's Bing and Baidu - which are already integrating generative AI. Enterprise software providers such as SAP and Salesforce are expected to get a boost as they take task automation to a new level, while cloud computing is another key beneficiary: ChatGPT creator OpenAI has already partnered with Microsoft Azure and rival platforms with Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services.

We had a look at which investment companies have the greatest exposure to Winterfloods' AI beneficiaries.

UK competition regulator launches review into AI market

Beyond the obvious tech-focused funds Allianz Technology Trust and Polar Capital Technology, there are global generalists like Alliance Trust and Martin Currie Global Portfolio, US mandates such as JP Morgan American and Baillie Gifford US Growth, and plenty of emerging markets and Asia Pacific names too.

It is also clear that anyone holding a global equity tracker fund is going to have exposure to these companies.

Winterfloods and others have made the point that existing tech leaders are likely to reap many of the early rewards of AI.

They have already been investing in it for years; they have the resources to experiment and cross-subsidise unprofitable operations; and they have huge existing customer bases.

Adding AI to existing products, like a search engine or customer database, makes good commercial sense.

It is probable that the benefits of AI will be spread beyond these obvious tech beneficiaries. An Accenture report from 2016 predicted that AI has the potential to double economic growth across a range of developed economies.

It is expected to do this by putting a rocket under flagging productivity growth. It could have an even more dramatic impact on the emerging world.

Generative AI: How can investors profit?

All of this suggests there is no need to rush to reposition portfolios, though it is worth remembering there will be losers as well as winners, and spotting the Blockbusters and Kodaks of the AI revolution will be key for active managers.

Rushing into "pure play" AI funds also carries the risk that we will invest near the top of the hype cycle. Nvidia already trades at 200 times earnings. The transformative potential of AI is huge - but comparisons with the growth of the internet suggest that investors could still get badly burned on the journey.

An alternative approach would be to look at private markets, where valuations are less frothy. Winterfloods highlights HgCapital Trust, currently trading at a 12% discount, for its exposure to small and medium-sized enterprise software companies that could implement generative AI.

Augmentum Fintech, on a 36% discount, invests in several AI-enabled companies including AI trading firm Intellis; lender Zopa, which uses machine learning in its credit underwriting; and identity verification specialist Onfido.

Venture capital trusts (VCTs), with their emphasis on young companies, are much more likely to offer exposure to the disruptors than the disrupted.

The ProVen VCT, for example, invests in DeepStream, a company that helps large enterprises with procurement. DeepStream has already developed a product that incorporates ChatGPT to help companies find new suppliers within minutes, according to VCT manager Stuart Veale.

Predictions about AI's impact on humanity range from the apocalyptic to the utopian. Based on what we know at the moment, a well-diversified portfolio, with appropriate exposure to technology in a broad sense, seems the best way to capture opportunities without undue risk.

Nick Britton is head of intermediary communications at the Association of Investment Companies