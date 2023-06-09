ESG word of the year: Transition

As funds adapted to this classification system over the course of the year, the shortcomings of the new regulation became apparent and resulted in multifaceted criticism.

European regulator sounds alarm over 'clear increase' in potential greenwashing cases

One of the main issues with the SFDR is that it fails to account for ‘transitional' companies - a phrase which is fast becoming the new buzzword in ESG. In recent months, investors have placed greater importance on companies that are transitioning towards net-zero ambitions, as opposed to adopting a negative screening approach. Regulation must follow suit.

Shortcomings of the SFDR

The shortcomings of the SFDR have been discussed extensively, as part of the wider growing cynicism towards ESG investment. Beyond encouraging overreliance on incomplete and inaccurate ESG ratings systems, one of the main pitfalls of the SFDR's Article 8 = ‘good' and Article 9 = ‘best-in-class' system is that it has a very narrow classification of the types of funds that suit the Article 9 definition.

Article 9 remains a pipe dream for many funds, as they often do not have a measurable strategy to fit in the framework, given the lack of corporate disclosure and unreliable third-party ratings and research.

Baillie Gifford: US anti-ESG movement is 'short-sighted'

This leaves investment managers with limited options. They can either develop in-house tools and ESG research processes, reclassify their funds to Article 8, or even denounce the regulation altogether - similar to Vanguard's recent move to resign from the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.

While the asset manager was widely lambasted for prioritising shareholder returns over ESG considerations, there is something to be said for Vanguard's decision to remove itself from the confusion that persists around ESG.

Upside potential of transitional issuers

The fixation with gaining Article 9 status means that ESG funds only consider companies that are already green, excluding those that are in the process of transitioning. This has negative consequences for investors: the market for these existing ‘ESG leaders' is crowded, and so the investment is often overpriced.

By comparison, transitional issuers - companies that have not yet gained recognition for ESG leadership, but are transitioning to more sustainable practices - offer a better investment opportunity. Companies with a long-term sustainability trajectory have great investment potential as their ESG performance improves.

Investment in transitional funds also offers investors a better vehicle to make sustainable change than investing in already green businesses. As transitional companies typically operate in carbon-intensive industries like mining and energy, their senior management needs to make concerted efforts to pivot towards more of a clean energy focus.

Reallocating capital to transitional issuers gives investors greater assurance that their money is funding real change, which is needed to re-structure traditional carbon-intensive industries like plastics, mining, cement, and transport.

Sustainable Investment Festival 2023: One week to go!

Consequently, transition funds are increasingly being seen as an attractive asset class. Brookfield Asset Management plans to launch its second Global Transition fund in the first half of this year, which will be ‘meaningfully larger' than its $15bn predecessor. The alternative investment management company is a staunch believer in the asset class's potential to facilitate emissions reduction rather than avoidance in the ‘hardest-to-abate but critical sectors'.

Brookfield's plans to grow its transition business to ‘over $200bn within the next 10 years' are far from unique, with other asset managers now jumping on the transitional issuers' bandwagon.

Invesco and UBS's joint Sustainable Eurozone Equity fund invests in transitional companies that reportedly have the ability to reduce emissions by more than the MSCI EMU index. Indeed, Invesco's senior managing director Stephanie Butcher's view that "active fund management's role in reducing emissions is not solely via exclusion" and Invesco's latest strategy of "engaging with the large emitters, not excluding them" are becoming increasingly mainstream for asset managers.

While the SFDR currently leaves transitional companies like these outside the scope of its regulation - requiring exclusion policies and divesting of polluting assets - the UK's FCA is hinting that transition will have an important place in its upcoming regulation.

This is a welcome approach. There is an increasing acknowledgement that the SFDR has become more of a labelling regime, which is too narrow in focus and excludes transitional companies.

As Sacha Sadan, director of ESG at the FCA said: "Exclusions are important… but you cannot avoid huge swathes of industry… You need oil and gas to change. You cannot just exclude them and hope that they change." Sadan has learnt from the shortcomings of the SFDR, with the FCA hoping to facilitate investment to a wider variety of companies and a broader range of sustainability considerations, including the transitioning industries that need investment the most.

Investor and regulatory attention is turning to transitional companies, and for good reason. Rather than focusing on funds that fit within the SFDR's narrow description of Article 9, investors are starting to see the benefits of bringing capital to overlooked, transitional companies that are on the path to more sustainable practices.

After all, it is these transitional issuers that offer a gateway into truly addressing climate change and making our industries, economies and planet more sustainable. ‘Transition' is set to be more than just a buzzword in ESG investing - it will play an ever more defining role in 2023.

Maria Lozovik is co-founder and portfolio manager at Marsham Investment Management