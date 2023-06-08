China's reopening brings optimism but investors remain wary

China's reopening is a powerful driver of activity due to pent-up demand and savings. Low inflation and strong growth are usually a good macro backdrop for asset prices. So why is the Chinese equity rebound fizzling out already?

When everyone's expectation is sky-high, even good data is not enough to please. And we know how markets react on reality versus expectation. Take as an example the consensus expectation for China's retail sales figures for April. They were expected to grow at 22% year-on-year.

While this is not unrealistic, it shows how bullish economists have become. Markets were disappointed at the China trade data, which shows imports contracting by 7.9% year-on-year in April.

The figures do not necessarily point to weak demand in China, but rather the uneven nature of recovery. Just as when developed economies emerged from lockdown, people in China have switched from spending on goods to spending on services.

The traditional growth drivers, such as manufacturing and fixed investment, have yet to see a meaningful rebound.

The rebalancing act of growth drivers from a fixed investment / infrastructure binge to consumption (and toward self-sufficiency) is the aspiration of the Chinese authorities and such a trend is in the right direction.

However, this also means less need for fiscal stimulus and explains the underwhelming credit data so far.

The Chinese authorities understand that debt remains a problem and piling on stimulus is not the right approach this time around.

In fact, the People's Bank of China keeps articulating "prudent monetary policy" that will be targeted.

Liquidity is historically an important driver and arguably way more than fundamentals for rallies in the Chinese stock market.

That is something that has been disappointing for global investors who were expecting a bounce in credit impulse (the change in new credit issued as a percentage of GDP).

Authorities' need for control still spooks investors

But the prime reasons why foreign investors remain wary on China are politics and geopolitics.

Sell-side strategists can sing as many praises as possible for Chinese equities: the reopening boost, low inflation, relatively attractive valuations, and diversification benefits.

However, the buy-side trades allocate real client money. Pulling the trigger involves a high conviction and surgical examination of the risks involved with each investment.

The experience of how the Chinese authorities could decimate a fast-growing educational technology industry still haunts investors.

Although regulatory crackdown might have peaked, and the Chinese authorities have mustered a more business-friendly narrative as of late, investors have probably come to the realisation that a tiger does not change its stripes.

China's state-directed economic model and the desire for absolute control (even for private enterprises) is here to stay, irrespective of jawboning and good gestures.

With President Xi's power consolidation and installation of loyalists in the cabinet, his tight grip on China will not change and so keyman risk remains.

Geopolitics remains a point of concern, with the US and its allies being increasingly restrictive on the export to and access of premium technology by China.

The push to self-sufficiency will further isolate China from the West, with implications from deglobalisation to inflation to structural growth.

Economic retaliation would be much more tolerable for China once self-sufficiency is attained. Tail risks include tensions between Taiwan and China, as well as full blown capital control.

From the lessons learnt from the trade war started by ex-US president Trump, Chinese assets significantly underperformed those in the US amid geopolitical tensions during that period, even though it was a lose-lose situation.

Finding the opportunities

The presence of these risks does not mean China is un-investible. It means that investing in China involves patience, understanding of the risks involved, a higher risk tolerance and being very selective.

Avoiding areas that are incompatible with ‘common prosperity' or those that are likely to cross the government's red lines require an extremely good understanding of politics and policy dynamics.

Equally, investing in pockets of opportunistic areas that can support the Communist Party's agenda, technological ambitions, self-sufficiency and transition to a greener and more consumption-driven economy demand expertise.

To achieve such a fine balance and with the right timing is very hard and often requires access to on-the-ground expertise.

Despite the lure of attractive valuations and macro conditions in China, it is not surprising to see the ongoing reluctance of foreign investors because of the things that can go terribly wrong with Chinese assets.

China's reopening is a great theme, and for those who are more risk averse, accessing that opportunity via Western blue-chip companies which have good exposure to Chinese consumers may help avoid sleepless nights.

Janet Mui is head of market analysis at RBC Brewin Dolphin