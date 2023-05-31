Japan's wage problem is coming to an end

According to OECD data, from 1990 to 2019, annual nominal wages in Japan rose by 4%, compared with 145% in the US.

However, with Japanese inflation hitting its highest peaks in over 40 years towards the end of 2022 due to global price rises, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has warned that Japan risks falling into stagflation if wage increases cannot keep up.

With policymakers also trying to create sustainable demand-driven inflation before eventually moving away from monetary easing, it seems that Japanese companies are heeding these calls and are determined to change this narrative.

Notes from the Ground: Japan, in bloom?

Uniqlo made headlines in January when it announced it would raise the pay of its Japanese staff by up to 40%.

This seemed to open the floodgates for wage increases at large enterprises, as during Shunto (Japan's annual spring labour union wage negotiations ), unions were surprised when many LEs gave their members the significant wage increases they asked for.

For example, the Toyota Motor Corporation agreed to its highest wage increases in 20 years, a decision that Toyota's new CEO, Koji Sato, made during the first round of negotiations in order to send a strong message to the industry.

Figures and actions like these show that Japan is seeing the strongest social momentum for wage increases in living memory, which is only set to continue in the near future.

The hold-up comes from Japanese small/mid-size enterprises (companies with capital of less than JPY100m), which employ about 60% of the total number of employees in Japan.

A comparison of the 2011-2013 period and the average for the most recent three years, 2019-2021, shows that the wage increase rate for manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries was lower for SMEs than for LEs.

Small and medium companies need to catch up

This is not for a lack of trying, but because SMEs have lower labour productivity than LEs - because industries are still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and have high external purchases costs (e.g., materials, logistics, outsourcing etc.).

To increase labour productivity one needs to either reduce these costs or to increase sales.

This has proven challenging for all businesses in Japan, as external costs have risen due to global inflation and the Japanese yen's depreciation, but it is especially tricky for SMEs given they do not have the same resources to absorb costs and increase wages that LEs do.

Bridging the valuation gap in Japan

While LEs can benefit from larger economies of scale even amid rising inflation, SMEs find themselves in a hard place when trying to raise wages amid increasing costs.

Furthermore, SMEs are hesitant to pass these prices onto their customers given the historic lack of price increases in Japan.

Without one of these things changing, it is hard to see how wages can increases.

However, there is reason to believe the necessary changes are taking place. First, it seems that the worst of global inflationary pressures are behind us, which will naturally lower the external purchase costs for SMEs.

Second, the well-documented labour shortage in Japan has already forced many SMEs to consider wage increases, with 58.2% of SMEs deciding to increase their wages in 2023 (the majority of these being small increases of 2% or 4%).

However, without intervention these two factors would not be enough to bridge the gap between SMEs and LEs.

Government support for SME workers

What will tip the scales here is new government initiatives supporting SMEs that increase wages. Under new laws, up to 40% of payroll increases will be deducted from a company's corporation tax.

The government is also putting pressure on LEs to reflect cost increases in raw materials in their transaction prices, and where the actions of these companies are deemed to be unfair the government will name and shame them (the government already did this to 13 companies at the end of 2022).

This will stabilise the management of SMEs and allow them to initiate wage increases that can match those of the LEs.

If SMEs can indeed match their LE counterparts, we could see sustainable wage increases across all of Japan. Of course this would be a big relief in the short-term to those struggling with the global cost-of-living, but it would have a much bigger impact in the long-term.

If sustainable wage increases can be achieved, then internal demand for products will naturally increase as well. This would provide Japan with an escape route out of its long-term deflationary rut, and increase its global competitiveness in the long-term.

Hiroyuki Ueno is chief strategist at SuMi TRUST