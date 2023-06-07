ESG inflows may be slowing but the party is not over

According to our latest Fund Flow Index (FFI) figures, ESG funds in the UK suffered their second-worst month on record in March 2023, attracting just £219m, which is two-thirds less than the monthly average over the last three years.

Inflows into ESG funds are slowing down for several reasons.

Calastone: ESG equity funds suffer worst ever outflows in May

Firstly, ESG funds did not deliver positive returns last year, with Bloomberg noting that the ten largest ESG funds by AUM reported double digit losses, with eight of them underperforming the S&P 500, which fell by 14.8%.

Investors have also been deterred from allocating into ESG funds following allegations of greenwashing at certain asset managers. Greenwashing has become increasingly entrenched in asset management circles, a result of fragmented and inconsistent ESG regulations, industry standards and ratings. All of these problems have been exacerbated by underlying ESG data quality issues.

Do not underestimate the resilience of ESG

Despite these challenges, ESG funds should not be written off.

In fact, FFI data shows that ESG equity funds proved highly resilient during last year's volatility, attracting $8.2bn in new investor capital - whereas non-ESG funds saw outflows totalling $21.5bn.

Additionally, the long-term prospects for ESG funds also look promising. Irrespective of the tough headwinds in 2022, the historical performance of ESG funds - when benchmarked against their non-ESG peers - has been strong. For example, Morningstar research conducted in 2020 revealed that ESG funds had outperformed non-ESG funds over the previous three, five and ten years.

If long-term performance is strong, then investors will incorporate ESG funds into their portfolios.

Greenwashing: Regulators turn the screw on bad actors

Global regulators are starting to take action against greenwashing, a move which is being welcomed by investors.

So what is happening?

European regulator sounds alarm over 'clear increase' in potential greenwashing cases

Conscious that investor trust in the ESG market appears to be waning, regulators have successfully penalised a number of financial institutions - including asset managers - for greenwashing offences.

Penalties and sanctions imposed by regulators against financial institutions for greenwashing will hopefully discourage organisations from exaggerating their ESG credentials, paving the way for investor confidence in the market to return.

Regulations as a means to supporting ESG investing

Sensible regulations are also being drawn up to stamp out greenwashing.

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority - through its Sustainability Disclosure Requirements - is proposing a robust new labelling regime for investment products.

This should help make it easier for investors to select their preferred funds based on sustainability criteria. The FCA is also looking to further minimise the risk of greenwashing, by demanding managers provide clear information about their sustainability objectives to clients.

Elsewhere, the UK regulator has put index providers and ratings agencies on notice that they could be subjected to greater oversight, amid concerns that their opaque ESG methodologies may be facilitating greenwashing.

Index providers - including MSCI - are responding to this regulatory threat by narrowing their criteria for what qualifies as an ESG fund.

In the EU, regulators are expected to make revisions to the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation - a piece of legislation which has elicited heavy criticism from the industry.

In contrast to the UK - which is proposing stringent classification requirements for funds calling themselves sustainable, the labelling criteria under SFDR are much looser, which has created a fertile environment for greenwashing.

Positive amendments to the SFDR and the introduction of intelligent, proportionate regulations elsewhere could help stimulate investor interest into ESG fund products moving forward.

It is time to standardise the standards

One of the biggest barriers facing ESG is that investors are being totally overwhelmed by industry standards, which are often duplicative and riddled with inconsistencies.

Without a single standard, it is difficult for asset managers and issuers to report accurately on their ESG, much to the detriment of investors. However, the industry does appear to be making headway on ESG standardisation.

The International Finance Reporting Standard's International Sustainability Standards Board is in the process of establishing the Sustainability Disclosure Standards (SDS), which will consolidate a number of existing principles into a single framework.

The framers of the SDS are also liaising with leading regulators, so as to ensure that the SDS is incorporated into current ESG rules, and used to shape future regulation.

If a common standard can be established, it could help eliminate a lot of the confusion that surrounds ESG, in what will be a positive development for investors.

A market that is moving in the right direction

Investor allocations into ESG funds may have lost some momentum, but the asset class is in a good place. In addition to solid long-term performance, many of the barriers inhibiting ESG fund growth are being gradually removed through the introduction of intelligent regulations, and the adoption of a harmonised industry-wide standard.

As the market matures, investor flows will swiftly follow once again.

Edward Glyn is managing director, head of global markets at Calastone