Renewables: Moving beyond the spin by pushing for circularity

As such, renewable energy generation receives a large amount of focus and finance, both public and private, and this has included a significant global expansion of renewable energy infrastructure.

As asset managers look at the financial and environmental benefits of clean energy, one practical way to invest is buying shares in renewable energy infrastructure investment trusts. These own and operate assets, such as wind farms and solar power plants, and sell the energy generated.

These trusts deliver high income returns by distributing their profits in the form of dividends. Over the long term, they also act as a portfolio diversifier as their performance is not strongly correlated with equity or bond markets.

At first glance, they are a clear winner from an environmental perspective, given the clean energy they are generating and their role in facilitating the transition away from fossil fuels.

Yet, for sustainable investors, there are also important questions to be posed.

There are sustainability considerations across the lifecycle of these infrastructure assets, with a particular focus on supply-chain management and the approach to disposing assets at the end of their life.

We need to scrutinise the beginning of the life cycle of these assets, specifically the source of the materials, which includes ensuring labour conditions across their extraction and manufacture are fair.

Just because the materials play a key role in facilitating the clean energy transition, does not mean other social and governance considerations are any less important.

Likewise, the end of the assets' life cycle can also present sustainability challenges, especially as there is currently no perfect solution for recycling the majority of wind turbines or solar panels.

The issue is quickly coming to the fore, with industry body WindEurope expecting approximately 25,000 tonnes of blades to reach the end of their operational life annually by 2025.

This is an evolving issue and one we expect to receive further scrutiny in the coming years as a significant wave of renewable energy assets reach the end of their useful life.

But how does the market look right now, and can investors have confidence that the sustainability claims are being matched with reality?

Power of engagement

We have been engaging closely with our renewable energy holdings.

These discussions have been very revealing and extremely valuable in forming our opinion on how sustainability focused the various management teams really are. Some are well versed in the issues and have frameworks in place.

As a general rule, supply-side has been better considered than end of life plans.

Unfortunately, not all are created equal, though. There is a way to go for some to take environmental, social and governance risks and future circularity as seriously as we would expect - even in the clean energy space.

However, active investors have a responsibility to push for circularity. Not all the trusts have a formal process in place yet for planning a sustainable life-cycle for their turbines or panels.

Some would not need to decommission any assets for another decade or more, at which stage technological capability and capacity for recycling assets is likely to have greatly evolved.

This does not pass as an excuse and we want to see management teams committed to planning as best they can now to mitigate a future cliff-edge situation.

Nonetheless, we remain optimistic that investor interest in the whole life-cycle, alongside improvements in technology will prompt the laggards to wake up.

Hearing the extent to which ‘end-of-life' was increasingly considered within turbine manufacture was particularly encouraging. We are already seeing some promising developments.

In February, Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas announced a breakthrough to end landfill for turbine blades. The company found a new process, based on widely available chemicals, that can be scaled up quickly to turn existing turbine blades into raw materials to create new ones. This is a significant step in the right direction and pleasing that renewable energy infrastructure assets may have a circular ecosystem in the not-too-distant future.

The words of irreverent singer songwriter Bjork resonate here: "Solar power, wind power, the only way forward is to collaborate with nature - it is the only way we are going to get to the other end of the 21st century." Going circular and mimicking nature is the ultimate collaboration.

Renewable energy trusts are embracing the role they must play and most of the sector is taking a mature approach. There is a real desire for improvement and engagement can help to make this happen. As active investors we need to continue applying the pressure, to help keep up the pace of change and drive solutions to these and other environmental and social challenges.

Caroline Langley is deputy fund manager of Quilter Cheviot's Climate Asset funds