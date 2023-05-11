Spotlight on sterling as conditions call for caution

While luck and good timing may be needed for the rest of the year, compelling opportunities remain in bonds, equities, and currencies for today's patient investor.

In the face of further rate rises and bank failures on both sides of the Atlantic, markets have been impressively calm. Government bonds, credit and equities have all delivered positive returns - even measured in sterling, which has been the best-performing currency in the G10 this year.

Market Movers Blog: Pound hits 13-month high against US dollar

Fortunately, lockdown rules were scrapped in China just as US growth was starting to slow. Importantly, the return of Asian buyers only had a muted impact on energy and commodity prices, and thus headline inflation rates.

Also, there seems to be a silver lining of the recent bank failures, with the resulting credit shock taking care of much of the US Federal Reserve's policy tightening. No matter how uncomfortable the banking shock felt, the tighter lending standards it has triggered will likely slow the US economy and ease labour market pressures.

Looking forward, policymakers will again need some skill and luck to navigate between recession and bank failures, and stubbornly high core inflation.

Central banks will fail to contain core inflation if they ease too soon, but they risk a deeper recession and potentially more financial failures if they tighten too much.

For this reason, we remain a little cautious. With the risk of policy error high, how should investors react?

Four factors for investor consideration

The first step is to toughen portfolios and improve resilience.

For us, this means reviewing our key equity holdings, particularly watching out for companies with higher borrowings or refinancings, and minimising exposure to sectors historically vulnerable to rate rises - such as commercial real estate and utilities.

Additionally, it is crucial to look out for hidden leverage or financing risk across more illiquid alternative assets, especially in complex infrastructure funds and green energy generators.

The Big Question: How to allocate for Q2?

Second, US growth is slowing, and we now expect a shallow recession in the second half of 2023.

Therefore, we are moving to a less cyclical portfolio, adding to healthcare and defensive consumer staples. We remain positive about the long-term opportunity aligned to climate expenditure but are concerned slower short-term growth will constrain earnings.

As such, we are reducing position sizes in European industrial companies.

Third, we are focusing on assets where monetary support can materially lower risk.

This is particularly true today in selected bank bonds issued by stronger global franchises. Here, the support recently offered by the Fed is particularly generous.

Banks are now able to use treasuries, agency debt and mortgage-backed securities as collateral to the central bank.

Importantly, these assets will be valued at par, effectively eliminating any institution's need to sell securities quickly in times of stress. In a nutshell, it is supportive of bank debt and adds to liquidity globally.

Finally, the world still faces heightened geopolitical flashpoints - including escalating nuclear threats from Russia, increasingly bellicose behaviour from North Korea, and the now dire state of Sino-US relations.

To provide some protection against the ‘known unknowns', we will continue to use portfolio insurance to hedge equity exposure, where applicable.

Renewed credibility boosts pound prospects

In areas not overly impacted by tighter money, investors can also seek opportunities in currency markets - particularly sterling.

The UK pound has a long history of falling sharply following political crises, before rallying back slowly thereafter.

This occurred post the exchange rate mechanism (ERM) debacle in 1992, after the 2008 global financial crisis, and the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

While a recovery is currently underway, we anticipate a larger rebound for a number of reasons.

UK assets were largely off-limits to global investors as a result of the Johnson government's lack of credibility, which was followed by the absurd Truss/Kwarteng budget of September last year.

However, confidence has returned with the Sunak government, while a prudent budget has helped to restore fiscal policy credibility.

With our model suggesting a fair value for the pound versus the dollar at US$1.32-1.35, we have been steadily increasing our sterling exposure over the past few months.

Despite persistent challenges, the world is not short of investment opportunities. While further bouts of luck may be needed at times, defensively tilted portfolios with the correct currency overlay can still drive robust returns for the remainder of 2023.

Guy Monson is chief market strategist at Sarasin & Partners