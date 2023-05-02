Bridging the valuation gap in Japan

Over the past 25 years, the Japanese stock market has returned just 3% per annum and its weight in the MSCI World index has shrunk to just 6%.

For stockpickers with a valuation-orientated approach, Japan has been a rewarding place to invest, as value stocks have generally outperformed their growth peers by much more than they have elsewhere.

Deep Dive: Investors must learn to look beyond governance to assess Japanese ESG

Even better, Japan has often been the best of both worlds, with the opportunity to buy decent businesses at great prices and great businesses at decent prices.

Today, there is an unusually wide dislocation between growth and value shares within the Japanese market.

The following chart shows the valuation gap between the most expensive shares and the cheapest shares in Japan. And, while it is clear to see the dark blue line has come down from its 2020 peak, valuation gaps are only just back to 2019 levels, and are still higher than any other point in history.

Relative attractiveness of value shares vs growth shares in the TOPIX 500

Source: Datastream, Orbis

For contrarian stockpickers, this can create exciting opportunities. Especially given the sheer number of opportunities available in the Japanese stockmarket - the largest developed market outside the US, with thousands of listed companies and hundreds of liquid shares.

INPEX - a Japanese oil and gas producer - stands out as an example of the value to be found in Japan today. It is a classic "old economy" stock that was neglected for years as investors poured capital into "new economy" opportunities in renewables.

INPEX's mammoth investment in a new liquified natural gas (LNG) project off the coast of Australia was long treated with scepticism by investors, but the company is now remarkably well-positioned in a world of energy shortages.

INPEX shares currently trade at less than five times earnings and offer a mid-teens free cash flow yield, which is akin to getting your money back in just six to seven years while still owning the business outright.

History shows that energy shortages can take a long time to correct - about eight to 12 years in the aftermath of the 1970s - which should provide a nice long-term tailwind for INPEX's business.

Japanese trading companies, notably Sumitomo and Mitsubishi, come with more diversified exposure to commodities along with a broad range of 'old economy' assets in other industries, while also offering double-digit free cash flow yields.

On the growth side of the equation, the Japanese drugstore chains have been examples of the great businesses available in Japan at decent prices.

While distinctly 'old economy' businesses, the drugstores would rival many Silicon Valley success stories. In 1998, Sundrug had just 84 stores; it now has over a thousand. Over that time, its share price has gone from JPY170 to JPY3,750 - a 22x return.

That sort of growth cannot persist forever, and how the drugstores have responded as their businesses have matured is impressive.

They have continued to grow - albeit at a slower pace - by acquiring smaller chains, and they are now returning cash to shareholders by boosting dividend pay-out ratios, share repurchases, or both.

A key lesson in Japan is that it can take a long time for valuation gaps to normalise.

But once in motion it can become a powerful virtuous upcycle. While prospective stock market returns (beta) may be depressed, there is ample opportunity for selected shares to outperform (alpha) as the cycle turns and asset pricing becomes more rational.

A good checklist for success includes reasonable starting valuations, high free cash flows and exposure to real assets.

Substantial valuation dislocations remain - in Japan and elsewhere - and we are enthusiastic about the opportunities that may still lie ahead.

Graeme Forster is an investment manager at Orbis Investment Management