UK's 'Green Day': Green finance strategy and ESG ratings announced

The 2023 Green Finance Strategy is part and parcel of a pedigree UK policy framework beginning with the 2019 Green Finance Strategy, the first such strategy to be released by any major country, and the 2021 Greening Finance Roadmap.

Importantly, the 2023 document was co-developed by the brand new government department for energy security and net zero, working alongside HM Treasury and the department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA). The 2023 Strategy was published as part of a raft of measures released that day comprising almost 3,000 pages across 44 documents. Indeed some have understandably dubbed 30 March 2023 as 'Green Day'.

The strategy conveys a sense of real urgency foregrounding the sobering sentence "Britain has just 27 years to become a net-zero economy, effectively ending our contribution to climate change by 2050."

Recognising that a step change is now required in levels of green investment, the government refers to a new industrial revolution - a green industrial revolution - witnessing a transition from a fossil-fuel driven economy to a decarbonised one. It seeks to deliver five key objectives:

UK financial services growth and competitiveness from venture capital supporting innovative climate tech solutions to banks lending to major renewables projects and asset managers allocating to support the greener companies of the future;

the mobilising of private sector investment in the green economy to the tune of £44-97bn over the next ten years;

financial stability;

incorporation of nature and adaptation into the green finance policy framework; and

alignment of global financial flows with climate and nature objectives.

Transition

The focus on transition both in terms of transition finance and transition disclosure is impressive as it recognises that firms need to see their plans encouraged and supported by the system since it will not be possible for the whole economy to meet net zero by 2050 simply by expecting overnight change in particular in the hard to abate heavy industries.

The UK will commission an independent Transition Finance Market Review to consider what the UK financial and professional services ecosystem needs to do.

Also, as part of the UK's economy-wide sustainability disclosure requirements, the government will consult this year on transition plan proposals requiring the largest companies to disclose net-zero transition plans and will work with the UK FCA to ensure transition plan requirements are delivered proportionately across the financial services sector alongside requirements for listed companies.

It is also rewarding to note the government now referring to nature positive ambitions in the same breath as the more obvious net-zero ones.

Other notable announcements include the commitment to implement a usable UK Green Taxonomy that learns the lessons from taxonomies introduced in other jurisdictions.

While the strategy does not expressly refer to the EU Taxonomy, it seems implausible that in referring to lessons learned the EU Taxonomy was top of the government's mind.

Response to the United States Inflation Reduction Act?

It would be unfair to the UK to assert that the strategy is a response to US Inflation Reduction Act action given UK was the first country in the world to set long-term, legally binding emissions reduction targets through the Climate Change Act 2008 and London has been ranked on the Global Green Finance Index as the leading green financial centre for the third consecutive year.

However, it is vital globally that countries seek to compare their progress in the green sector to one another constructively and endeavour to stay ahead of the curve.

Is it enough?

It is important to recognise this strategy builds on concrete measures already in place in relation to climate-related disclosure requirements.

The strategy goes on to describe "two pillars of strategic action to unlock green finance".

The first is having a regulatory framework, tools and channels to enable the financial services sector to align activity with a pathway to a net-zero and nature positive economy; 'greening' the financial system if you like.

The second is a strategy for governmental and public finance institutions to mobilise private capital into the sectors and technologies needed to deliver the government's targets; or financing the government's green objectives.

Next steps

The strategy is a highly significant policy document which financial services firms should certainly include within their watching brief alongside making sure they are compliant with sustainability requirements already in force.

Financial services firms with an interest in the potential regulation of ESG ratings providers will want to consider contributing to the Treasury consultation paper by 30 June 2023 and monitoring developments in the transition standards and disclosure space.

William Yonge is partner at Morgan Lewis