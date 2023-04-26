Why fund managers need to invest in a sustainable communications approach

There are too many to count - the FCA is narrowing the crosshairs on ESG ratings providers, who are accused of facilitating greenwashing with systems that are not stringent enough.

Eurosif announced this week that it is expecting its 2023 judgement on the size of the European sustainable investing market to more than half year on year, based on its updated methodology, which raises the bar for managers labelling their funds as ESG compliant.

FCA scolds 'poor' ESG benchmark providers for risking 'widespread failings'

The FCA's impending statement confirming Sustainable Disclosure Regulation rules are expected in mid-summer. The list goes on.

The real issue here is that ESG investing as a concept has had a meteoric explosion of interest in recent times.

Morningstar statistics show that global sustainable net fund flows have exceeded $1trn in the period from Q1 of 2020 to Q4 of 2022 - often pulling in net inflows during periods where the markets were in fact pulling money out of funds across the board.

As a result, many on the buy-side will have scrambled to set up sustainable investing funds and set about with subsequent efforts to market those funds.

But this all happened before the regulators had a chance to catch up, and now regulatory bodies across the world are rushing to bring clarity, transparency and consistency to the space.

With the developments currently occurring, there is bound to be a certain degree of panic from fund managers as to what exactly constitutes a sustainable investment.

Many funds are going to be stripped of their ESG status, providing a mountain of a job not just for the front and middle office teams who deal with constructing, designing, reporting on, and analysing the investments in these funds - but also the people on the other side of the coin, those tasked with getting the message out to the market.

All of this is set against a backdrop where clear trends have been drawn between ESG capabilities of asset managers, and attractiveness to fund selectors.

According to a recent Broadridge report, firms with stronger ESG credentials are more likely to attract inflows. There is an outsized interest, and there always has been, in the implications of anything on the front office.

They are the money makers, the decision makers, who drive the direction of the funds that bring in the cash to make the buy-side run.

Earth Day 2022: How to invest in the planet

But the challenges that these monumental changes to the ESG market are causing are going to affect everyone, including the marketing teams who have often spent significant periods of time developing tailored messaging to promote their firm's ESG credentials.

Looking at the news coming out of Eurosif, the focus at the moment is naturally on how their revised methodology is going to impact the overall size of Europe's sustainable investing market.

But fund managers need to get ahead and start thinking about the way they communicate their changing ESG credentials, offerings, and commitments to clients.

The danger that faces many is that with mass downgrades, accusations of historical greenwashing can abound - this is not an easy issue to navigate, partly because it will be untrodden ground for many, and requires careful thought and a tailored approach.

Firms that have been proactively promoting ESG funds that are no longer going to be classified by Eurosif or the regulators will need to make pretty stark changes when it comes to their communications strategy.

But it is not just in the way that they have been marketing those specific funds, because oftentimes, the launch of such funds plays into a wider approach to getting the messaging around a commitment to sustainable investing out to market.

When one considers the amount of capital at the command of European investors, their power to be a force for good in executing sustainable investing strategies, as well as to reap the reputational rewards associated, is gargantuan.

But the way that they communicate their activities, intentions, and progress is absolutely essential, especially during this period of constant flux, to ensure that the picture they paint is accurate and fair. With the current pace of change, developing and executing a considered ESG communications strategy is a job for today.

Emilie Rowe is head of financial services & ESG lead at Aspectus Group