Are investors confident for Q2?

That changed in the middle of last month with the near collapse of Credit Suisse, which we have subsequently learned was only one day away from failure before UBS agreed to take it over.

Markets have picked up again since, but have not fully recovered from the hit in March. Why is this?

In a word - 'confidence'. We are at a strange point now: after such a long boom period where investors are concerned that the party has to end at some point.

Rising interest rates, high levels of inflation, and weak economic growth are a bad combination.

Throw in a banking crisis and that optimism and longer-term outlook that investors had, suddenly goes out the window.

So where was the action in the first quarter of the year? Technology, industrials, and consumer cyclicals were some of the sectors to see the largest positive moves over the quarter, with each rising by double-digit percentages.

Ultimately what we have seen is a levelling up; over the last year, it did not t matter what sector you invested in, the returns from each of them was much the same.

The one exception to this is the energy sector. Since the Ukraine war kicked off it had benefited massively from the high energy prices that you and I have been paying, be it on gas for the home, or fuel for the car.

With energy prices falling back, one might have expected this sector to follow suit, but this has not been the case. Energy fell by less than 2% over the quarter, and is still up almost 20% over the last 12 months.

It is also possible to conclude that given markets have been on the up for quite some time that most sectors would be looking overvalued at this stage.

But despite these large moves, most sectors look pretty attractive on a valuation basis. In fact, every single sector we cover is trading below our valuation - a very unusual, but welcome situation.

While sectors such as industrials are very close to their fair value estimates, others like consumer cyclicals and communications look very attractive at the moment.

Given the upheaval in the European banking sector in March one might have expected that share prices would have hit rock bottom, but in fact valuations have largely held up, although an attractive discount remains.

Source: Morningstar

Geographically Europe outperformed other regions in the first quarter, rising close to 5%. On a valuation basis, Europe now trades at a premium to North America, a situation we have not seen in several years, with the two regions trading above the global average.

Source: Morningstar

Overall, the European equity market is trading relatively close to our fair value estimate, with only about 5% upside from here.

Confidence is key, and we believe that for the market to increase from here, we will have to see some rays of sunshine to encourage investors that the economy will be in a better place by year end.

We are entering earnings season once again, where we hear how companies have performed in the first quarter of the year.

This will be illuminating a positive picture that will help encourage investors, as should falling inflation, which we have seen across the eurozone - but not in the UK, where the number jumped again last month.

The dangers are clear though, and one of big things we are concerned about now is tightening lending conditions, exacerbated by the banking crisis.

The combination of rising debt costs and tightening lending conditions could be disastrous for businesses, and the reduction of credit available could indeed put the brakes on the economy.

Michael Field is an equity strategist at Morningstar