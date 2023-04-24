Place your bets

Incidentally, it has been 1,285 days since I joined Investment Week.

Over this period, investors in the once-£10bn fund have faced repeated delays, concerns over the sale of remaining assets and a growing dread that it may never be resolved in what feels like a satisfactory fashion.

Late on Wednesday night, they were presented with the first real sign that perhaps the whole sorry saga may finally be put to bed.

In essence, there is the possibility that investors might see their share of up to £235m in redress, but only if a variety of third-party factors go according to plan, including the investors themselves voting on the matter.

This deal presents investors with several quandaries, including whether they believe this is the best deal available or are willing to roll the dice on the ongoing legal claims.

But, due to the emotional nature of the issue, one of the toughest dilemmas may well prove to be whether investors feel justice has been served.

As part of this deal, Link Fund Solutions walks free, to some degree.

The ACD will only honour this deal based on it not admitting any liability for wrongdoing, even though the FCA believes the firm made "critical mistakes and errors" in its management of the now-infamous fund.

Not only this, the regulator also argued these mistakes had been made from September 2018, almost a full year before the suspension was imposed.

As a result, it argued that from 1 November 2018, any investors leaving the fund "benefited disproportionately from access to the most liquid assets in the fund", resulting in any investor who remained with the fund being "treated unfairly" as a direct result of Link Fund Solutions' failure to "properly [measure] the liquidity of the WEIF".

The statement also noted: "These matters give rise to concerns that LFS breached the FCA's Principle 2, LFS's obligation to carry out its activities with due skill, care and diligence, and Principle 6, LFS's obligation to treat all customers fairly."

As anybody who has followed this story in depth or read one of the two books published on the matter will be aware, it is now commonly accepted that the FCA insisted Woodford Investment Management appoint Link Fund Solutions (then Capita Financial Managers) as its ACD.

The firm had already chosen a different provider, but allegedly the FCA intervened, insisting it would only approve the launch if LFS/CFM was the ACD.

(Don't forget, by this time Capita had already overseen the blow up of both Arch Cru and Connaught - the latter of which the FCA has since said it is "profoundly sorry" about.)

Many conversations I've had since this settlement was revealed have focused on the FCA, questioning the duration of this process and the actions of the regulator itself.

Some have asked who will investigate the FCA's investigation into the Woodford collapse.

We still don't know who the 14 key witnesses in the case are, whether the FCA is looking to launch an enforcement case against Hargreaves Lansdown (the target of a legal claim by RGL Management), or Neil Woodford or Craig Newman or any of the main characters in this story.

If this deal goes ahead and prevents any enforcement action against Link Fund Solutions, and the regulator chooses to take no action against anyone else, we may never know, as it has already made clear there will be no report without such action.

There is a range of opinion on the value of this deal, with the FCA suggesting this is the best offer likely to arise, while managing director of Bestinvest Jason Hollands warned investors to vote with their "heads rather than their hearts".

The law firms representing trapped investors have a different opinion.

Senior associate at Harcus Parker Daniel Kerrigan described it as a "bad deal for investors", while a spokesperson for RGL Management noted the "heavily caveated" announcements, which contain "no real detail as regards the terms of the proposed scheme".

These firms have said that until the deal is accepted by investors, their cases are ongoing.

RGL also has a case against HL, while Harcus Parker alluded to the potential for a claim against the fund's depositary Northern Trust.

From here, the only timeline we have comes from the FCA, which has set July 2023 as the date "further information" will be provided, and "as early as possible in the fourth quarter of 2023" as the date the scheme documentation and "full details of the FCA findings" will be made available.

It is 1,284 days and counting since investors learnt WEIF would be closed and 1,285 days and counting since I joined Investment Week.

I don't know which story will conclude first.

