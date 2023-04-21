Earth Day 2023: Impact of new climate policies

Bruce Duguid, head of stewardship, EOS at Federated Hermes
“Despite limited progress at COP27, there has been a recent surge in state support for key net-zero technologies. Examples include the US Inflation Reduction Act, unlocking around $400bn of financing; the UK’s £20bn CCS funding and the EU’s proposed Green Deal Industrial Plan.
“In addition to ‘carrots’, economic ‘sticks’ are also growing in scale: the EU’s flagship emissions trading scheme hit an all-time high in 2023 of over €100/tCO2. The EU also advanced its proposed ban on the sale of combustion engines from 2035, albeit subject to a likely exemption for so-called environmentally friendly ‘e-fuels’.
“With high energy prices, the future of low-carbon investment has never looked brighter. The key question is whether this is sufficient to limit climate change to the vital threshold of 1.5°C.”