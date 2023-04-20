Working together: We must not let regulators lose sight of aims

The Financial Services and Markets Bill, currently going through Parliament, will enable the government to deliver more of the reforms, setting the direction of travel for years to come.

That is why it is so important that, as an industry, we are engaged with the government and regulator on shaping future regulation, especially given the urgent need for the FCA to grip the competitiveness agenda, so that we retain our position as a leading, global centre for investment management.

What is at stake? The UK investment management industry currently has £10trn in assets under management, £4.6trn of which is managed from the UK on behalf of overseas investors.

This benefits the UK directly - it is the cornerstone of the 122,000 jobs that this industry provides. Consequentially, it also means that UK investors have easy access to the world's best fund products and investment management expertise.

UK businesses and infrastructure projects benefit from having global investors, with their capital and expertise on their doorstep. However, without decisive action, the UK faces a real danger of losing this, which is why the focus must be on creating a globally competitive regulatory environment.

Principles of regulation

The UK's international success is founded on high standards of regulation. Appropriate regulation is crucial to encourage people from around the world to trust us with their money, and regulation which recognises the role and international nature of investment management lets the industry thrive.

We see high-quality regulation as founded on three principles: first, focused on customers' needs by keeping out bad actors, fostering innovation, and encouraging inclusion; second, being responsive and effective to translate paper policies into good outcomes; and finally, being internationally aware.

The Government's proposed smarter regulatory framework will help achieve this regulatory environment. However, over the long-term, without adequate oversight regulation can become detached from its original aims and the social and economic environment in which it operates.

Ensuring that regulators have the expertise and resource to operate successfully and most importantly, that they are laser focused on delivering against the new competitiveness objective must be front and centre.

Parliamentary scrutiny should be the cornerstone of this oversight, but it needs to be supplemented by a body which can take a long-term view of the regulators' effectiveness. One option could be the National Audit Office, which could be tasked with conducting regular, thorough, and public assessments of the regulators' operational effectiveness, and the wider economic value they create.

The role of responsible funds

Within the reforms, there were also a number of measures which were of particular interest to the investment management industry, including the reaffirmation of the ambition to become a world leader in sustainable finance, and the commitment to boost capital markets, and it is good to see that the government is already pushing ahead with this.

Becoming a world leader in sustainable finance offers the double opportunity to attract economic activity here and to play an ever more important role in mitigating and adapting to climate change. With a 62% increase in responsible investment funds under management in 2021, which remained resilient in the tough conditions of 2022 - now is the right time to take the next steps.

This will however require policy measures to bridge the gap between the UK's legally binding net-zero target and an orderly transition of the assets in which our industry invests

. As such, we welcome the government's commitment to developing aligned approached with other countries, and the recognition of its role to shift and scale up the availability of finance for the transition to net zero by de-risking green investments, broadening and lower the cost of capital.

We also support plans to bring ESG rating providers within the regulatory perimeter. Data provided in this way is heavily relied on but is not currently subject to the consistent scrutiny that this change would bring.

Thriving capital markets are the bedrock of the UK economy, underpinning our success in financial services and more importantly acting as the conduit of capital between investors seeking to securing their financial futures and businesses seeking finance to grow. As part of this, we look forward to feeding into the government's review of the UK's research and investment landscape, launched in March.

Research is key in investment decisions, but certain regulations have raised costs and limited access to this. We also welcome the wholesale review of the prospectus requirements to improve the efficiency of the capital raising process for both issuers and investors.

Getting the regulatory regime right will enable our industry to thrive so that we can best support our customers and provide for their financial futures. Through working closely with government, policy makers and regulators, we can create forward-looking regulation, which will support innovation, growth and competitiveness.

Chris Cummings is CEO of the Investment Association