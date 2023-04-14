A blueprint for furthering diversity, equity and inclusion in the investment industry

The investment industry has certainly made some notable progress on improving DE&I; however, it started from a low base and there is still a lot of work to be done. Based on my own learnings, I have outlined five key actions that companies could aim to implement to further the progress of DE&I.

A company's overarching DE&I vision should reflect the markets that the company operates in and its initiatives customised according to cultural and national contexts.

For international organisations, basing its DE&I strategy on definitions that are Western-centric may not be helpful. It is important that a company's DE&I strategy reflects the organisation's geography and includes locally relevant initiatives.

By way of an example, Southeast Asia is one of the most diverse regions in the world, with more than 100 ethnic groups and 655 million people speaking more than 1,000 languages and dialects. To be successful in this region, the DE&I initiatives need to reflect this exceptionally rich breadth of peoples, ethnicities, and creeds.

Start your initiatives even if you are still working on gathering diversity data.

Diversity data is usually based on self-declaration and, in most cases, is incomplete and sensitive to handle. Without understanding the true starting point, it is difficult for an organisation to clearly define its progress. This will be tough to perfect and while working on gathering more data, companies should not wait to begin their initiatives.

Sometimes, settings targets such as a percentage of leadership being women or people of colour may risk masking some more inherent biases around the roles with influence in the company. What are the key decision-making roles and how can you build a diverse team within these roles? It is important to look at this level of detail.

While inclusion is very difficult to measure, there are tools out there that can help companies to gauge how their people are feeling on an ongoing basis. Technology can help you in this space.

Think outside the box on recruitment and retention.

On recruitment (and promotions), companies should consider recruitment channels from outside of their traditional bases.

This can involve looking at candidates with transferrable skills in different sectors or creating programmes for people who may have left the industry, to make it easier for them to come back.

Companies should also think about their long-term recruitment pipeline, and work on increasing the pool of applicants from the next generation.

To improve retention, it is important for companies to listen to minority voices and to demonstrate that they are being heard by taking action in response to their feedback.

If heading up a large function, companies should ensure that they know who their talent is and try to get to know them personally.

It is also important to consider the diversity of succession plans, and if finding it to be lacking, analyse why and use the levers to develop the right people.

Create a roadmap for equitable career progression.

Once people are in your organisation, there may be some that need more support, whether via learning and development programmes or sponsorship.

Ultimately, however, visibility is the key to career progression, making it vital for organisations to identify ways of creating visibility for a wider pool of people and finding the hidden talents in the process.

DE&I needs to be fully embedded within the company's strategy and not simply labelled as a side initiative. Just like any other strategic KPI, you must follow the progress made with your DE&I KPIs on an ongoing basis as part of regular business reviews.

Role models are critical sources of inspiration. People like to see others like them in their organisation, both as peers but also as senior leaders.

Create an environment where everyone feels included and able to contribute to discussions.

When you feel different to everyone else in a meeting room or on a video call, much of your attention is focused on trying your best to ‘fit in'. Your confidence builds when there are a few more others in the room who are also ‘different' to the norm, which allows you to direct your energy towards developing new ideas and innovation.

That is when cognitive diversity kicks in and companies can begin to reap the rewards of lots of different brains focusing on strategic plans and solving problems.

It is important for senior leaders from under-represented backgrounds to be visible and share their stories.

They are your natural diversity influencers in the organisation.

When working in diverse teams which are truly inclusive, companies can include many more viewpoints when focusing on the problem and avoid any blind spots.

With innovation often being ignited through the intersection of disciplines and by bringing people from different lived experiences together, this also presents a great recipe for new idea generation.

The tone from the top is a key factor to success. Companies need their executive leadership team to endorse its DE&I programme and assign an accountable executive who will act as the voice of the collective group.

Demonstrating commitment at that level helps to bring people together and incentivise teams to be more open and dedicated to creating real change.

Ozge Usta is co-chair of HSBC Asset Management's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion programme