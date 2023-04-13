Are 60/40 portfolios set for a comeback?

However, questions are being asked of this traditional investment approach following a dismal 2022 where global equity markets recorded sharp declines.

This acute decline followed a post-global financial crisis era of low inflation, low interest rates and quantitative easing. 2022 saw the reversal of these factors.

'Year of the bond' will be bumpier than expected

High inflation and higher interest rates took centre stage instead, and a key impact of this is that it tends to coincide with a higher correlation between equities and fixed income.

One explanation for this is that when inflation gets higher, so does the uncertainty in inflation expectations.

Riskier inflation expectations would lead to higher bond premiums and therefore lower bond prices.

The combination of high inflation and higher bond yields would also imply a higher discount factor for equities, triggering lower stock prices.

As such, things took a hit in 2022 given that the ability to leverage the diversification benefits between equities and fixed income is a fundamental aspect of 60/40 portfolios.

Balance is required in the current market

With various headwinds in the current market, including uncertainties surrounding central bank policy, a slowing global economy and geopolitical tensions, there remains a strong need for investors with a more conservative risk profile to seek investment solutions that may balance long-term growth of capital, conservation of principal and current income.

A 60/40 portfolios can offer that option, and investors should not overlook their long-term credentials because of a single bad year.

If we were to look at a hypothetical 60/40 portfolio over a longer time frame, performances have been consistently solid, with positive returns in 15 of the past 20 calendar years.

Years of negative results are typically followed by years of strong positive results, and while the investment environment and external influences driving portfolio results can vary greatly from one year to another, there are important factors to be considered which could potentially drive 60/40 portfolios to do better in 2023 and beyond.

A reduction in inflation from its recent high levels could in turn bring the historic relationship between global equities and global fixed income to normal levels.

If inflation continues to decline, the Federal Reserve will likely slow its interest rate-rising policy.

In that scenario, high-quality bonds should again offer relative stability and greater income.

Lower inflation could also benefit equities as a lower cost of capital could lead to improvements in profit margins, revenues and therefore earnings growth, although the actual impact may vary significantly across different sectors.

High inflation and hefty rate hikes by the Fed provided a challenging backdrop for bond markets in 2022.

While painful to endure in the moment, these losses can set the stage for higher income down the road. Yields, which rise when bond prices fall, have soared across sectors.

Over time, income levels should increase since the total return of a bond is made up of price changes and interest paid - and the interest component is now much higher.

This has led to renewed focus on the asset class. At current yields, history would suggest higher total returns over the next few years.

Overall higher yields mean that investors have the potential to earn more income from bonds.

This could also provide more of a cushion for total returns, even if price movements remain volatile.

The return of income?

Income could also play a more prominent role in equities going forward as the market pivots away from growth stocks.

The past year has brought the dividend component of total stock returns back into focus.

While dividends accounted for just 16% of total return for the S&P 500 index in the 2010s, historically they have contributed an average of 38%.

The same figure even climbed to more than 70% during the inflationary 1970s period.

With growth slowing, the cost of capital rising and valuations for less profitable companies declining, dividends could become a more significant and stable contributor to total returns in this new market landscape.

Moreover, the repricing we are seeing in many traditional areas of growth - such as software, social media, digital payments and semiconductors - could also create select opportunities for bottom-up investors.

The key is uncovering businesses that are able to successfully adjust to the new reality of higher interest rates, scarcer availability of capital, readjustment of supply chains and higher labour costs.

In my view, all of these factors combine to present a much more promising outlook for the traditional 60/40 portfolio strategy moving forwards.

Investors who have reallocated to alternative assets to help weather the storm of stock market volatility and high rates through 2022, should be looking at how equities and bonds can be factored into their portfolios to take advantage of higher yields and dividends, as well as a potential stock market rally and the end of recessionary pressures.

Julie Dickson is investment director at Capital Group