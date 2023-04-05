How spendable investments help platforms stand out to the modern investor

Since these platform providers are built on digital foundations, they have been able to innovate quickly in line with customer expectations.

However, they now operate in a very crowded market.

Search ‘which trading platform is right for me' and you will find hundreds of articles and blogs discussing the fees, features, and benefits of the myriad options in the investment platform space. This goes to show how competitive and exciting this market is.

There is certainly room for growth too; with the online investment platform market set to grow by 14.4% until 2028, according to Reportlinker.

MSCI partners with Google to build cloud investment data platform

But it also begs the question: how can platforms stand out from the crowd?

Industry discussions regarding the long-term future of investment platforms are focused on areas like ESG investment measurement by AI, asset tokenisation and retail investor access to private markets.

All very exciting prospects, however, at a time of economic uncertainty, high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, the immediate focus must be on providing customers with extra flexibility when it comes to balancing investments and access to cash.

While fees and the range of investments will remain key considerations for customers, platforms are realising that a great user experience and flexibility, harnessing the power of embedded finance, is also essential.

Many platforms, like eToro, already offer branded payment cards and accounts for customers, which increase brand engagement and convenience for customers.

But these programmes have been used as on and off-ramps to fund investment accounts. Customers currently still need to make deposits, trade, settle those trades, before moving funds to their e-money account where they can be spent.

Yet the next wave of innovation is already underway and involves allowing customers to spend directly from their portfolio whenever, and wherever.

Retail traders could pay for big upfront costs using their portfolio of digital assets, shares, or other investments if necessary.

Platforms should consider how they can make spending these funds as user friendly and efficient as possible, particularly as they look to engage with the younger generation who might need quick access to funds.

Cost-of-living crisis

Access to cash, liquidity, and emergency funds is front of mind for many of us, particularly for millennials and gen Z investors.

They need access to cash quickly, often with little notice, as inflation bites and wages stay relatively stagnant.

Recent research from Moneybox found that the cost-of-living crisis is affecting millennials more than any other generation: seven in ten admit that rising costs have already impacted their short-term and long-term financial goals. A third say the crisis has significantly impacted their financial plans.

On top of that, the FCA found that a quarter of consumers may withdraw pension savings early to cover everyday outgoings.

Enter now: Sustainable Investment Awards open for technology, platform & support services providers

While investment platforms certainly want to encourage people to invest for the long term, drawing down from a share dealing account is surely better than going into debt or trying to access a pension early.

Plus, it allows customers to put their savings to work in the markets for longer, without worrying about liquidity.

Moving towards spendable investments, via a physical or virtual debit card at point-of-sale (POS), is about having an unapologetic focus on the customer and their needs, which is what investment platforms need in order to build brand loyalty for a customer's lifetime in a competitive market.

Spendable investments form part of the merger of the investment management industry and embedded finance.

It works through secondary authorisation payments technology, meaning when the investment platform-branded card is tapped at the POS machine, a message is sent to the investment platform to sell a proportion of an investment portfolio to cover the total cost of the purchase.

The stock or asset is sold, and this is confirmed via a return message to the card machine. This all happens in the five seconds you wait to see ‘payment approved' on the machine.

This type of technology is already in use in the digital assets sector, as approval for the asset to be sold and cash equivalent being spent is almost instant.

Spendable investments are coming, and something that investment platforms must consider as they look to balance customers' immediate personal finance needs and investing for the future.

You could say it is investment platforms mirroring their mantra for customers - investing for the long-term - internally. Cater to customers' needs now and earn their loyalty for life.

Russell Sopp is director, banking solutions at Solaris Group