Digging deeper for decent dividends

To reinforce the point, from 2015 to 2021, the Stoxx Europe 600 index offered a 3.4% yield premium over the German 10-year bund.

However, in January this year, the Stoxx 600 yield offered just a 1% premium. The rise in bond yields has changed the definition of what constitutes an attractive equity dividend, and higher levels are required to offset the higher risk-free rate.

'Year of the bond' will be bumpier than expected

However, the companies offering yields in excess of 5% tend to do so for a reason, with concerns such as poor earnings and/or cash flow dividend cover, or other fundamental issues like high debt burdens.

But there are exceptions to every rule, and we see a number of companies offering top quartile dividend yields within the Stoxx Europe 600 that also display good earnings and free cash flow cover, and not overly stretched balance sheets. Below are three such examples: TotalEnergies, Michelin and DS Smith.

TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is firmly in the top quartile of the Stoxx 600 companies offering attractive headline dividend yields.

Just as important though, the prospective yield also dovetails with a strikingly strong balance sheet and free cash flow that is expected to comfortably cover the dividend into the medium term.

Equally reassuring, built into the dividend cover outlook is the consensus assumption of a sharp normalisation of mid-term profitability as European energy markets stabilise.

TotalEnergies has built a full 20-year track record of paying dividends, which has quite frequently been supplemented with sizable share buybacks.

Through the combination of strong cash flow and a solid balance sheet, TotalEnergies' attractive dividend yield screens as dependable.

Factor in the heavy discounting of the group's current profitability already captured in the valuation, and its total return credentials look compelling.

Michelin

Covid, supply chain disruption and, most recently, inflation have all conspired to make the past few years exceptionally difficult for the world's auto suppliers.

Michelin - which benefits from some 75% of its tyre sales linked to non-cyclical replacement tyres, against 25% of its business serving the cyclical new auto production segment - has not been immune to those challenges, but it has been resilient.

Stock Spotlight: The Gym Group stumbles after pandemic bounce

Even though Michelin management has built a reputation for issuing cautious guidance, in the absence of another round of unexpected material challenges, we would be unsurprised to see a return of the beat-and-raise quarterly updates that had started to become a staple of the group's results prior to 2022.

Despite its solid track record, Michelin has rarely attracted much love from the market, which has tended to significantly discount the group's value creation, perpetually assuming the worst. For a company of such proven resilience, this seems harsh.

DS Smith

Through its operations across thirty countries, British multinational packaging business DS Smith supplies all manner of cardboard boxes, speciality paper and product presentation materials to consumer goods companies (83% of volume) and industrial clients (17%).

This exposure to packaging does make the group something of a play on the absolute amount of ‘stuff' moving about, which would certainly argue for DS Smith to be somewhat cyclical. However, there are several structural growth drivers and significant inflation protections built into the business model that provide powerful offsets.

One structural driver is the ongoing trend towards e-commerce.

While Covid has not caused the sudden death of in-person shopping some might have championed, the convenience and value proposition of online purchases is an enduring trend.

More e-commerce equals more packaging, which is to DS Smith's mid-term benefit. Environmental trends are also very relevant.

Pulp-based packaging is far more environmentally friendly than its plastic equivalent. Such considerations are a growing area of consumer awareness and corporate/government action. As a result, DS Smith does seem to be a second derivative play on the climate change and sustainability megatrend.

Jonathan Fyfe is senior equity analyst at Mirabaud Equity Research