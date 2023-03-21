The tide is going out and market reactions are beginning to return to normal

Given the events of the past few weeks, it appears to be clear who those skinny dippers were. Rising interest rates and poor financial management have put America's regional banking system, and potentially the global one, under real duress, with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) already succumbing from large losses on bond investments.

While unrelated, Credit Suisse has now come into the firing line after its series of scandals and poor governance finally caught up with it and caused the share price to crash, spreading fears across financial markets that a 2008 style crisis is on the horizon.

Ratings agencies cut UBS outlook to 'negative' after Credit Suisse takeover

Those comparisons are a little overblown just now as these events do for now appear to have their own set of circumstances attached to them.

Balance sheets remain robust and the lessons learnt from 2008 do appear to be holding for now.

But what we are beginning to see is the market reaction to news is normalising after a period of arguably perverse moves.

Macro vs micro

Up until now and following the pandemic, it very much became the case that markets went up when the macroeconomic data was bad, and they went down when the data was good.

The theory was that as rates were being raised to combat inflation, any sign that economic growth was struggling was met with positivity by markets as it meant rates might have to be cut, and the loose monetary policy conditions we had become accustomed to would continue.

This does still remain the case to some extent as markets look to second guess central bank policy on the basis of one data print, but this obsession with the macro has meant the market has taken its eye off the micro.

The successive rate rises we have seen globally has meant there is has been a change in the dynamics for some financials.

US two-year treasuries recently yielded 5%, while those sitting with longer duration positions, such as SVB, have seen greater losses and undermined capital positions.

What are AT1 bonds and why is Credit Suisse's $17bn wipe-out controversial?

This has naturally spooked the market and sent share prices tumbling across the board, although bank shares have been hit particularly hard as markets fear the first major domino falling.

It is also hot on the heels of the UK's own experience of the impact of the ill-fated mini budget in September last year on government securities that underpinned the DB pension industry and sparked the liability driven investment crisis.

These events have meant the micro is suddenly helping to drive market sentiment once again and this is resulting in a more normal reaction to bad news.

For now, the banking sector issues appear to be contained. But this period of microeconomic importance is making investors consider if there are other implications of higher interest rates that they need to be aware of, and make sure they too are not caught swimming naked.

We have very quickly come out of an extended period of easy money, and this is now revealing the businesses which were too reliant on quantitative easing and low rates.

Central banks are once again having to step in to help prop up market sentiment, not only in the US, but also in the UK (SVB UK being sold to HSBC) and Switzerland (Credit Suisse).

For investors it is a reminder that quality is necessary to weather this period of negativity.

With the path of interest rates now seemingly in flux, this will mean needing quality on both sides of the value and growth debate and investing in companies that not only have strong commercial positions and good pricing power, but also some more defensive characteristics such as robust cashflows and dividend payments.

There is a lag effect from rate rises and the wider impact on the global economy. This will not be the last piece of bad news we have to contend with this year and with markets now responding accordingly, it is important diversification comes back to the fore.

Marcus Brookes is chief investment officer at Quilter Investors