Simultaneous but (mostly) separate

However, given two separate banking crises emerged, a Budget, shifting rates expectations and Home REIT refusing to give it a rest for even one day, as brief as possible might be more accurate.

The rundown as we have it so far:

Friday 10 March - Silicon Valley Bank collapses, representing the second largest banking blow-up in US history

That weekend - US regulators create a lending facility to protect all deposits at SVB; Talks between UK Government and banks to buy SVB UK begin; Signature Bank also blows up (takes the bronze medal for historic blow-ups)

Monday 13 March - HSBC becomes ‘white knight' and purchases SVB UK for £1; Biden insists US banking system is ‘safe'

Tuesday 14 March - Delayed Credit Suisse results reveal "material weaknesses" in reporting and risk assessments; US inflation slows slightly to 6%, still well above the 2% target; ECB vice president warns finance ministers of potential risk continued rate hikes brings to some EU banks

Wednesday 15 March - Credit Suisse's largest backer says it cannot add further financing due to regulatory 10% stake limit - share price freefalls, trading is suspended in Credit Suisse and four other large European banks; Credit Suisse asks the Swiss central bank and regulator for show of support; Budget Day for Jeremy Hunt and also the rest of us; Home REIT reveals investment policy open to change

Thursday 16 March - At 2am local time, Credit Suisse reveals a CHF 50bn loan facility, with which it intends to improve liquidity and buy some securities - share price skyrockets; Home REIT delays sales talks; ECB marches on with rate hikes to temper inflation despite banks warning

Friday 17 March (aka today) - Wall Street banks launch $30bn rescue of US regional bank First Republic and sale rumours emerge; Janet Yellen reiterates safety of US banking sector; Credit Suisse sued; ECB holds unplanned supervisory board meeting; OECD urges rate hikes to continue; David Coombs calls for board change at Home REIT; SVB's parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy; (also, probably another 16 things since I started writing this)

So, where does that leave us and why are we here?

Stripping out Home REIT and the Budget, let's focus on the two banking crises, which appear to be simultaneous but (mostly) separate.

First, the US and SVB.

By all accounts, SVB's issues stem from the idiosyncratic nature of the bank's customer base and its limp regulatory requirements by comparison to larger institutions.

SVB was the lender of choice (and mostly last resort) for a wealth of start-ups, with the cash negative, high growth businesses relying both on the modern bank and era of cheap/easy/free money to exist.

As rates start to rise and the cycle of QE and cheap money comes to an end, something has to break - this time round, SVB was the weak strut. But not a load-bearing one.

As borrowing becomes more expensive, these loss-generating businesses generate more losses, and, at some point, word spreads among the firms and their venture capital backers that SVB doesn't have enough money to cover their deposits.

These flighty customers begin WhatsApping one another and soon enough, thanks to a lovely atmosphere of fear, too much money has exited the bank, SVB reveals it has to sell more assets (and maybe itself), more money leaves and before you know it, we're at Friday 10 March.

US regulators decide to back all deposits, HSBC buys the UK arm, in turn backing all UK deposits, no customer loses money but SVB enters the annals of history.

Why is this not 2008?

Well, the current theory relies on a couple of main points.

One, the customer base of SVB is extremely undiversified and enormously sensitive to rising interest rates. Not representative of any of the largest ‘too big to fail' style banks. (Not that SVB was allowed to entirely fail)

Two, SVB was not subject to the same liquidity requirements and regulations of the enormous ‘systemically important' banks, and as such, had an enormous amount of its deposits not backed by cash.

Two B, SVB had bought an enormous number of treasuries to earn interest, but when the depositors came knocking, they had to sell these at a loss and publicly mark on the book just how much they sold to cover deposits. None of this is very encouraging.

But, I hear you cry, why has Credit Suisse sparked a European banking crisis on the very same week if they're (mostly) separate?

As alluded to earlier, fear plays a huge part. Markets are driven by vibes more than anything else (see: sentiment) and if fear spreads, we get a lovely doom loop. Except, unlike 2008, there's regulation in place to break this spiral.

So, to Credit Suisse. Tl;dr - it's (mostly) their fault.

In recent years, received knowledge has switched from ‘It's always Deutsche Bank' to ‘It's always Credit Suisse'.

Scandal after scandal has battered the reputation of the Swiss bank, from allegedly asking investors to destroy documents relating to securitised yacht loans, to Archegos, to Greensill, to holding money for people they really shouldn't, to… you get the point.

As such, the firm's share price has slipped 85% in two years, with the recent risk and reporting failures doing nothing to help.

So, before Tuesday, the bank was already far from the good books. Then the delayed annual report emerges and the following day, its largest shareholder said it could not add any further financial backing, not because it wouldn't, but because it would breach the 10% stake limit - perhaps less of an issue had the share price not tanked so aggressively in recent years.

In a climate of fear, these issues snowball quickly and by the end of that day, the bank had begged for support, finding it from its own lender of last resort. While a 2am announcement of a loan isn't historically a positive thing, it reassured markets that the Swiss National Bank wouldn't let it fail.

Add to this the much stickier and more diversified client base of Credit Suisse, and the differences between the US crisis and the European one become starker.

So, we find ourselves with two simultaneous but (mostly) separate crises, tied by a sentiment of fear.

But these crises at least appear to be unique to each of these financial houses, with no systemic ties or threats to the wider system.

The system's far from perfect, but we seem to have learnt our lesson from last time.

NB. Feel free to make me eat my hat, if you're willing to buy one for me if everything goes up in smoke.

