A new approach to supply chains

Complex supply chains snaked across borders, often with multiple manufacturing plants. The pandemic forced an abrupt reappraisal of this approach, with repercussions for many European companies.

As countries adopted their own lockdown strategies, fragmented supply chains ceased to function effectively.

It exposed the vulnerability of the existing supply chain model. Companies sought to revisit their approach, recognising that while it may have lowered production costs, it had left them without supply at crucial moments, which had damaged their profitability.

Deep Dive: Banking worries add to already sour European small-cap outlook

There were other problems with the prevailing model. It was difficult to run alongside a ‘just-in-time' logistics model, where consumers demanded goods in hours rather than days. It lacked agility: it could not readily adapt to shifts in local markets.

This is particularly true in areas such as fashion - if products were stuck on a boat for weeks on end, the market for them might have disappeared by the time they arrived. European companies increasingly found themselves outpaced by local competitors.

More worryingly, rising geopolitical tensions - US/China, Russia/Ukraine - have created long-term vulnerabilities.

In some key industries, it is becoming increasingly difficult to manufacture across borders.

The recent US CHIPS and Science Act cut federal funding for any company using Chinese semiconductors in its supply chains. Companies also had to consider protectionist measures by governments in shaping resilient supply chains.

A new approach

Companies have worked hard to rebuild supply chains with greater flexibility and strength.

For example, Dell has stated its plans to stop using chips made in China by 2024. In turn, it has asked its suppliers to reduce their exposure to products made in China.

The US and the Netherlands recently agreed to restrict exports of chip manufacturing tools to China, affecting groups such as ASML.

Lectra makes automation systems for textiles groups and has recently commented that its customers are increasingly near-shoring production, while Italian company, Indel B which makes fridges for trucks has been negotiating with truck brands to move production from China to Italy.

It's not just technology groups, fashion companies have also sought to bring manufacturing closer to home. China's zero-Covid policy saw supply dry up for many groups and a lot of manufacturing has moved to countries such as Turkey.

German fashion house Hugo Boss, for example, has recently expanded its presence in Turkey to bring production closer to home.

The beneficiaries

The near-shoring trend has clear benefits for the companies that employ it. They can improve their supply chain resilience, giving them greater consistency of production.

They can adapt faster to changing demand.

They also have better oversight of production, important at a time when investors are increasingly sensitive to environmental, social and governance risks. This should compensate for any increase in costs.

There are also companies that are direct beneficiaries of this trend - we have seen this in holdings such as Bulten, Bufab and Elanders. Bufab is a Swedish company which focuses on ‘c-parts', screws and widgets where costs are negligible, but without them on the production line at the right time, the whole production process is disrupted.

Whereas companies such as Electrolux had in-house procurement teams, they are now outsourcing to specialists such as Bufab, which has a more complex and refined network and can manage the whole supply chain, along with inventories.

Investors increasingly look to emerging markets for higher returns

They can get parts to the production site just in time and can find alternative sources of supply if there are problems.

Bulten provides a similar service to the automotive industry. It offers a ‘FSP' (full service provider) option. When a car company has a new model, they will go to Bulten, which provides all the c-parts and manages the supply chain and procurement process. Elanders, another holding, does this for companies such as Adidas and major electronics groups.

All of these companies should benefit as companies bring their supply chains closer to home and seek to have more control. They help ensure companies do not experience delays in delivering to their end customer, which has become more important than finding the cheapest source of supply.

As well as supporting a major theme, these companies all fit our usual investment criteria: they have good quality management teams, strong growth prospects and look undervalued relative to that growth. They remain largely undiscovered and under-researched by the market.

There is therefore the opportunity to participate in their re-rating over time.

Uncertainty continues to prevail for many companies across Europe.

Having production closer to the end customers allows them to be nimbler, and to react to changing economic and market conditions. We see a strong pipeline of growth for those companies that can help manage flexible supply chains as the environment changes.

Will Searle is a fund manager at Dowgate Wealth