Man overboard - SVB's demise reminds investors of the need for plan B

As human beings, we are absolutely conditioned to "fight the last war". That is to say we attribute higher likelihoods of recent traumatic events occurring again and take preparations accordingly.

So, when a relatively niche bank in California announces that without a rescue package it is going to the wall - we see Lehman Brothers all over again.

I am not going to get in the detail about why the failure of Silicon Valley Bank is unlikely to bring on the next global financial crisis, but in short, the relatively unique characteristics of SVB have left it far more exposed to rising interest rates than most regional banks, and certainly more so than the big, systemically important, banks. Therefore, those institutions are in a far better place to weather the choppy waters that have sunk SVB.

What I would say however is that investors have been waiting for some sign to show that rising interest rates are causing cracks within the financial infrastructure - and SVB is far more a part of the conventional financial system than, for example FTX, the failed cryptocurrency exchange. As an actual bank, SVB's failure is more difficult to dismiss.

Even in challenging times like this, it pays to invest like an optimist. But it can also be helpful to have a 'man overboard' plan in place during the good times. Basically, the idea is to have a plan in place of the action that you will take the next time the market experiences a drawdown.

This may be nothing more simple than 'I will heed hundreds of years of market history, and sit on my hands' or 'I will take what I know to be positive steps from a personal finance perspective, and invest more of my income.'

But by at least putting some rules in place during periods of calm, you have a fighting chance of following a sensible course of action when emotions are running high.

Recently, I have found myself talking clients through this concept more regularly. To me it does not feel like we have felt the full effects of rising interest rates on the economy, and by extension company earnings, just yet.

My hunch is that there will be more turbulence in the equity market to come this year, not least because equity market drawdowns in excess of 10% happen more often than not during any given calendar year.

Given this point of view, am I selling everything within portfolios and hunkering down? No, because given the data tells us that asset prices are more likely to go up than down, that would be irresponsible, and frankly egotistical on my part. I do not manage money based on my hunches.

But I am talking clients through their 'man overboard' plans and taking steps in advance to mentally prepare ourselves for further disappointments. Going back to the October lows would be a real heartbreaker for all of us, and anything we can do in advance to cushion the blow is helpful.

Provided the core asset allocation remains suitable in the context of the financial circumstances a client faces, making significant changes to the investment strategy on a regular basis will likely only be counterproductive.

However, if the idea of a 10% or 20% drawdown from here and the projected impact on a portfolio feels too difficult to stomach, then the good news is that bonds pay us far more of a return than they did a couple of years ago. You can reduce exposure to the equity market, and still earn a perfectly sensible, albeit negative when adjusted for inflation, return from bonds.

Checking attitude to risk is clearly sensible, but we ultimately do not know how people react until the bad things actually happen.

However, the anticipation of bad things can often be worse than the actual "bad thing" itself. In any scary film, the build up to seeing the monster is far more frightening than the big unveil. By having some kind of plan in place, we can be ready when it emerges from underneath the bed.

David Henry is an investment manager at Quilter Cheviot