Silicon Valley Bank rescue: A sigh of relief for tech business

From rises in interest rates, poor investment decisions and a deterioration in its customer base, to a loss of customer confidence as share prices dropped, along with the impact caused by using outdated technology, there remains a wider concern that other banks might follow.

Supporting tech innovation in the UK

Whatever the cause of the collapse of SVB, there has been huge relief amongst tech business founders this week as HSBC Bank stepped in. HSBC worked with the UK government to rescue SVB's UK subsidiary (SVB UK) which was ringfenced from the US business, with HSBC ultimately acquiring the subsidiary for just £1.

'This time is different': SVB collapse symptom of easy money rather than systemic banking issues

By embarking on this intervention without taxpayer support, the government has saved the deposits of thousands of UK tech businesses which might otherwise have struggled to pay their bills (and employees). Such a move has preserved the UK's tech strategy and protected the broader UK economy.

SVB UK, which was profitable at the time of SVB's collapse, is acclaimed for its support of life-science and tech sector businesses, particularly early-stage high-growth businesses.

Its rescue ensures financial security in the life-sciences and tech sectors and gives hope to existing businesses counting on a thriving tech landscape for their survival, as well as to future companies in need of investment. HSBC is Europe's largest bank, and SVB UK's customers will likely feel assured that their deposits remain secure, and their banking requirements will be met.

High street banks: time to adapt?

Unlike a lot of modern digital banks such as Wise and Revolut, HSBC is not recognised as a ‘go-to' bank for founders of start-up businesses - for the same reasons that start-ups do not look to many other high street banks as their first choice.

This is typically because such banks are apprehensive of a start-up's risk profile and the likelihood that they will fail to meet turnover targets or profitability thresholds and might struggle to demonstrate a minimum viable product or leverage sufficient security.

SVB fallout to slow banking deregulation push as part of Edinburgh Reforms

Start-ups, which have limited means and a need for agility and responsiveness, along with flexibility in the deployment of funds, have never really had suitable financial products provided to them by the big banks. It will be interesting to follow how HSBC integrates better into this market, and how it adapts and evolves its service lines and products to meet the needs and demands of this largely new customer base.

A new market share for HSBC

HSBC will be revelling in its success, and rightly so, as it now enjoys an influx of quality UK tech sector customers all for the price of £1. There were other interested banks, and many of us will be surprised that Barclays, which has invested significant time and money into the tech sector over the last few years - and who was tipped to be the potential acquirer - did not take full advantage of this opportunity.

Ollie Flowers is legal director (corporate M&A) at BDB Pitmans