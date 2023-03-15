Data gathering and regulation key drivers for responsible investing in 2023

The conflict in Ukraine and spiking inflation represented a challenge for ESG investment and green transition.

The conflict led to an energy crisis in Europe and in the UK of the scale not seen since the 1970s. Rightly or wrongly, during the last few decades, the European Union increased its reliance on Russian natural gas to match its internal energy demand.

With the fall in relationship between the West and Russia, energy commodity prices spiked by up to 15 times in a single year, reflecting in higher inflation and therefore becoming a headache for European governments and central banks.

Market-wise, oil and gas price spikes led to "windfall profits" for energy companies that recorded earnings 30% higher than other stocks. These abnormal profits allowed energy stocks, especially those directly related to extraction and refinement of fossil fuels, to outperform the S&P 500 by an estimated 80% in 12 months.

For most of the other sectors, 2022 was very volatile. Inflation, which was already under pressure, spiked even more and central banks increased rates massively with the goal of keeping prices under control. In this environment, corporates saw margins shrinking due to higher costs of raw materials and wages.

The stocks with generally high valuations (so-called "growth stocks") saw further drops due to their higher dependency on lower interest rates.

Overall, socially responsible funds that did not invest in businesses that generate revenues from fossil fuel-related activities generally underperformed traditional investments, as they were not supported by the spike of commodity prices.

Looking at the energy transition, the scarcity of gas supplies from Russia and the increasing cost of energy had a dual effect.

To address the lack of energy supply and the risks associated with that, many countries, such as Germany and France, announced extension to or reopening coal mines as a temporary measure. This is bad news for the environment as it is currently one of the least efficient energy resources in terms of carbon emission output.

However, over the long term there will be an acceleration towards clean energy and this should be good news for some ESG investments.

The energy crisis made various governments understand the importance of renewables and other sources of energy to reduce the reliance on Russia's fossil fuels before 2023.

Meanwhile, the United States is investing in domestic energy production through the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act.

This federal law was signed by President Joe Biden in August 2022 and is said to be the largest investment into addressing climate change.

Europe dealt with the impact of the Ukraine/Russia war in a similar way with the introduction of REPowerEU, which was issued by the European Commission on 18 May 2022.

Its aim is to help Europe rapidly reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by accelerating Europe's clean energy transition and by diversifying the source of natural gas.

What does this all mean for ESG trends in the future? Last year was disappointing for ESG Investors and green transitions, but now three trends have emerged that will be meaningful in the development of ESG:

An increasing sophistication of ESG techniques, ESG data and regulation. It is clear that one of the key elements of tackling the carbon crisis is an improvement in the way companies are evaluated in terms of their carbon intensity, CO2 netting and the reliance on CO2 estimates. Increasingly, new ETFs are being launched with more advanced integration techniques and this trend is likely to continue in 2023.



There will be an increased awareness of active ownership and engagement from investors. In 2021 the industry saw more active voting and engagement from some of the biggest asset managers to promote ESG resolutions. This trend is likely to continue in 2023. There may be some reluctance from some asset managers but we expect such participants to pass through the voting rights to the individual investor.



Green transition and energy securities are becoming a stronger priority for regulators. There have been further improvements in the regulatory framework, especially in the eurozone, which introduced the Sustainable Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) to have better oversight of greenwashing. In addition, the EU's Taxonomy and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive will provide investors with greater clarity over which companies are really considered sustainable by the regulator, standardising the approaches across the industry. One of the effects in the regulation might be a boost in flows through companies that will innovate and actively engage in the energy transition. As announced by the ECB in the January meeting, central banks will tilt reinvestments of their corporate bond portfolio toward issuers with a better track record on climate and green bonds. Targeting sustainable companies with quantitative easing will increase the liquidity in the market and improve the financing of those companies.

Richard Flax is chief investment officer at Moneyfarm