Young fundpicker: U-turn on the Great Wall of China

Lorenzo La Posta, fund manager, Momentum Global Investment Management
Lorenzo La Posta, fund manager, Momentum Global Investment Management

There seems to always be something happening in China worth writing about, but the last quarter of 2022 was particularly eventful, and markets experienced a very tight U-turn.

On 22 October 2022, the country witnessed the closing of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, where president Xi Jinping secured himself into power for another five years, becoming effectively the second most powerful person in modern Chinese history, after Mao Zedong.

Financial markets were disappointed, with Chinese stocks experiencing the deepest daily fall since 2008.

While the re-election itself was widely expected, what markets didn't like was that Xi's politburo is now only composed of his supporters, with his predecessor Hu Jintao having even been escorted out of the congress.

Mark Mobius issues China warning over restricted flow of money

What they liked even less is that during the congress the word "security" was mentioned more frequently than the last congress five years ago, while the word "reform" significantly less, raising fears that this new regime in China might actually follow the recent past: zero-Covid policy, common prosperity and the (mostly grim) economic consequences of the two.

Markets had been revising down their expectation around the country's economic growth over the previous 18 months and Chinese equities were down around 50-60% from their peak in February 2021.

However, it was obvious that investors were eager to put money to work and hungry for a pivot in narrative around the zero-Covid policy.

The stock market valuation had rarely been as attractive over the past few years and the catalyst it needed was simply a small step in favour of global and local investors, a hint of easier conditions.

In early November, for instance, markets cheered the continued rumours of zero-Covid rules being relaxed to prioritise the economy and rallied on the back of a picture that circulated on social media, unveiling the existence of a "reopening committee". 

So then it came, the so longed for U-turn. Within a month, the Chinese government had dropped virtually all Covid-19 restrictions and all schools, businesses, and public spaces were able to open to normal operations.

This has been a welcome development for the global economy, as the country is the world's second-largest economy and a major trading partner for many countries.

With China's reopening, supply chains and international trade can now resume at full capacity, critical for the region's (and global) economic growth.

Deep Dive: China's property story not over despite revival efforts

On the back of this news, stocks rose by more than 50% from their bottom at end of October 2022, over the following three months. This is not enough to recover the losses they suffered so far and there is still a long way to go to be back above water, but it certainly is a testament showing the extent to which market sentiment swings can affect asset prices.

Strategically speaking, we expect the public sector to continue strengthening over the private sector and that the Chinese Communist Party's social reforms should support growing the middle class.

Whilst the former may not necessarily be a positive from the perspective of an international investor, the latter should benefit the country and ultimately the growth of a broader investible universe.

Moreover, technological growth is still heavily incentivised and we expect economic growth to return to being a priority in the coming months, as that is a key element to common prosperity and social stability.

The country is facing a strong demographic problem, with an aging population and a reduction of the percentage of working-age citizens, and this has to be contrasted by strong technological developments for the country to maintain its productivity growth.

Lorenzo La Posta is a fund manager at Momentum Global Investment Management

