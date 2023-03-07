Return to normalcy: Navigating the current investment landscape

Such economic cycles are simply the norm, but due to such a lack of pain over the last decade or so, the central view among market participants is that there will be a soft slow down in growth, with peak and declining rates and inflation returning to 2%. But this is an unlikely fantasy.

One scenario is that inflation is tamed, but at the cost of a proper recession - causing rates to remain higher for longer to ensure inflation's demise. Another scenario is that the Fed pivots to avoid a deep recession. The cost to this is that inflation is more likely to remain higher than the targeted 2%, and is likely to resurge again.

Out of the two possible outcomes, but the pivot scenario is the highest probability as a means of protecting the most indebted actor today - the governments.

Both scenarios are likely to result in greater volatility for asset markets and a return to an economic cycle and earnings cycle. And it is this earnings cycle that the market in 2023 may have to come to terms with.

However, this is also simply a return to normal - with the old ways of investing dominating again.

It is normal to have cycles; to have higher interest rates; to experience inflation; to see volatility in asset classes and to grow the wealth of clients slowly.

In this environment, we should see valuations start to matter again. The valuation you pay for a stock may impact your ability to suffer volatility.

Furthermore, high-quality companies with excessive valuations should become the riskiest investments. On the other hand, compounding growth of dividends over time should drive total returns and combat the impact of such inflation.

Nevertheless, it is not just about inflation but also companies. Many companies were born in a deflationary environment, selling everything cheap (Amazon being the most obvious example).

When we start to go forward in a more inflationary environment, then you need a company that can afford to put up its prices, because people still have to buy them - rather than those with business models that are based around driving prices even lower, or who are price takers.

It is important to consider if you, as a business, can suffer your costs going up and pass these through to your customer, or you are so dominant that you can put pressure back on your supply chains, so they are not able to push through the price increases.

That is a very different environment to what we are used to, and something to look at very carefully.

Availability of debt

Another phenomenon everyone has been used to is an abundance of cheap and readily available debt.

Going forward, the cost and availability of that debt will be harder to come by. Business models which have relied upon that debt to be profitable and grow, will now find it harder to in future.

This means the kind of companies you want in your portfolio (and how much we are willing to pay for them) is going to change.

An example of the kind of business model that looks interesting is the luxury retail sector. Luxury retail has come under a lot of pressure since the start of the Ukraine war.

This was due to fears that wealthy Russians made up a large percentage of their buyers after Western sanctions were imposed. This proved to be untrue.

Another factor was that China, a major buyer of luxury goods, continued with its zero-Covid policy for a prolonged period of time and has only recently opened its economy.

However, the pandemic proved that businesses who could move to online were able to supplement for the lack of physical stores.

Whether it is the (longer-lasting) sanctions or the (shorter-lasting) lockdowns, they are both temporary and not permanent states of affairs.

This is just a cycle, and yet some of these stocks' valuations are so low, allowing for great entry points into these companies.

Furthermore, luxury goods also have massive pricing power.

In fact, the more expensive they become, the more people seem to desire them. Therefore, they are able to pass on cost inflation through their business models and suffer an inflationary environment.

Finally, that decade-plus abnormal period of zero interest rates and quantitative easing particularly benefited the top part of society - which happens to be the consumer base of luxury goods companies.

Their customers are in good health, their businesses can suffer, and their valuations are based on temporary issues.

Overall, investors should be prepared for a return to normal, and focus on strategies that prioritise compounding income and discipline on valuation.

Nick Clay is head of global equity income at Redwheel