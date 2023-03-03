Taking some chips off the table: What is behind Berkshire Hathaway's TSMC U-turn?

However, the recent actions of Berkshire Hathaway (BH) have left investors wondering if the firm is changing its approach with the recent fresh faces at the helm.

BH, renowned for its long-term investment horizon and impressive portfolio, made a significant $4bn investment in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC), making it the ninth largest holding in their portfolio.

Surprisingly, just three months later, the firm sold 86% of its holdings, an unprecedented move for the investment giant.

BH has always been associated with its "forever" investment strategy, where it holds stocks for the long haul, unfazed by economic downturns and recessions.

Therefore, the firm's decision to sell such a substantial holding so quickly has raised eyebrows.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slashes TSMC stake by over 86%

What might have caused this rapid U-turn? A sudden and increased belief in the long-feared, nightmare scenario where China decides to move forces against Taiwan?

That event would be catastrophic, not just for TSMC but for the entire global economy, which would catch such a cold that it would make Covid seem like a mere sneeze.

But then, surely, they ought to be selling a lot more than just TSMC. More pertinently, did the situation change meaningfully for the worse in those three months between purchase and sale, or rather does it continue to hover over us like the Sword of Damocles?

But I do notice that former vice-president Al Gore's investment fund also sold its TSMC shares, saying: "You should either be worried or very worried about the future of Taiwan."

Equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing evolved to become prohibitively expensive to own unless you had vast quantities of production over which to spread the cost.

That led to most buyers and designers becoming ‘fabless', outsourcing the actual making of the chips to just a handful of companies in the world, of which TSMC is by far the largest.

It is a phenomenal business whose scale gives it the sort of economic ‘moat' that is so adored by Warren Buffett.

On that basis you can understand why BH considered buying shares for the long term.

But now it is worth remembering that TSMC's largest customer by a mile is Apple.

And who is the largest shareholder of Apple? No prizes for guessing.

While the only actions on manufacturing from Apple recently are moves to reduce the dependence on China, one might ponder that the lead-time required to make any dramatic change would be measured in years.

The plan for the world's leading foundry, TSMC, to open its first 'fab' in the US was announced in May 2020, likely due to demands from their largest customer and with incentives from the Trump administration.

Great fanfare accompanied this $12bn investment in Arizona and it was a significant move for TSMC, with a planned opening in 2024.

However, investors were recently informed of the true cost of doing business in a land of higher wages, raw materials, permits, and regulations.

In December, TSMC announced that the new figure for investment would be $40bn, to include a second site and an upgrade to more expensive equipment.

However, they also admitted that the construction cost alone would be greater than four times the Taiwan equivalent.

One of their suppliers of chemicals suggested that total costs were ten times greater than Taiwan.

It is this news that may have come as an unpleasant surprise to the managers at BH, and from a purely commercial perspective, the Arizona fab is increasingly looking like a bad piece of business for TSMC.

Operating in the US and anywhere outside their backyard appears to be motivated by global politics, which threaten to saddle the company with much higher costs than previously.

In the US, TSMC will also need to adapt to a different workplace culture, face a national champion in Intel - which is simultaneously building a plant in Arizona with government backing.

Intel has been light years behind TSMC but will still act as a credible competitor for raw materials, engineers, while offering diversification to TSMC's biggest customers, including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Apple.

All of this may result in margins heading for a decline unless the consumer will bear the brunt of these extra costs on products like the iPhone (n+1).

In conclusion, while the reasons behind Berkshire Hathaway's decision to sell its TSMC holdings remain unclear for now, the changes in the supply chain for the semiconductor industry are creating challenges for even the most long-term focused investors.

The industry's historical reliance on a few large manufacturers such as TSMC, which now faces the potential impact of geopolitical tensions, highlight the need for caution and careful analysis when investing in this sector.

Julian Wheeler is partner at Shard Capital