Thoughts on the BoJ you might not have heard but should consider

Inflation should end up back below Japan's target, and, thus, will greatly relieve pressure on the new leadership at the BoJ and the government overall.

Also noteworthy is that Japan's Western-style core CPI, which also excludes all food items, is only around 2% YoY now. No consensus forecasts are available for this latter figure, but it certainly seems that it should be significantly lower later this year.

Also, crucially important to this topic is that Japan is likely the least inflationary country in the world, with workers hardly ever striking and rarely changing jobs for higher salary.

Like Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's stance, many in the BoJ will want to see more than just one round of substantial wage hikes before believing a virtuous cycle of disinflationary growth is sustainable.

Indeed, many large companies are preferring to give special inflation bonuses rather than permanent, major wage hikes.

Meanwhile, many SMEs apparently are not able to pay much more at all to labour this year, although minimum wage rates are rising.

Furthermore, clearly Japan's GDP has been sluggish for decades and, partly due to demographics, should not greatly excel after a quarter or two of acceleration due to increased tourism.

Indeed, Japanese consumers currently are far from optimistic and have curtailed spending recently due to high inflation, with it likely requiring a sustained period of lower inflation before they become comfortable with spending more fully.

It is important to note the BoJ's historical context, as tightening just before recessions has been the bane of several BoJ governors in the past, with 20/20 hindsight critics lambasting such as "mistakes".

Indeed, Kuroda would very likely have been right in rejecting a broadening the yield curve control (YCC) band, given the fact that China's economy was weakening under the zero-Covid policy, and that the G7 looked likely to enter recession, not to mention war uncertainties, but Xi Jinping's pivot to re-open and accelerate the economy, coupled with the resilience of the G7 economies, forced a change in the BoJ's outlook, so it took action in December to broaden the band.

Clearly, the damage to many households and the government deficit would be quite large if official policy rate rises.

The former have a very large portion of mortgages on a variable rate, and the monthly payments on such would greatly increase, thus harming the economy.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance likely viewed the US Congressional Bureau Office's new fiscal budget projections on interest expenses with great concern given Japan's high debt-to-GDP ratio.

No one, except some wolfish hedge funds, wants Japan to experience a crisis, as such would likely have very negative global implications, with Japan likely selling large amounts of US treasuries and other bonds, even after last year's major sales, to bolster its domestic markets.

Lastly in this regard, it bears noting that fears of a Japanese government bond (JGB) crisis have existed for two decades, but Japan's economic circumstances and domestic considerations have long confounded the JGB sceptics.

Currently, there is a wide variety of predictions for the BoJ's actions, with some expecting imminent hawkish decisions based upon some of BoJ head Kazuo Ueda's "anti-distortion" comments, but changes are more likely to be gradual and tentative assuming the global economy continues improving.

However, if the global economy remains very sluggish, coupled with declining inflation, the BoJ may not need to change much at all.

If there are any changes, it may first tinker with negative interest rate policy to make it less burdensome to the few institutions that are affected by it.

This would conform with Ueda's desire to remove market distortions and also with the global trend away from negative rates.

Further broadening the YCC band is possible this year, but not assured. Meanwhile, it doesn't seem that just shifting the target to five years from ten years conforms with Ueda's "anti-distortion" preference.

Investors can be patient regarding predictions of the BOJ's actions over the coming months, while also analysing how the global economy transpires as a major factor in its deliberations.

They can have confidence that skilled persons lead the effort and that Japan's circumstances will lead to substantially lower inflation, and, thus, reduced worries about BoJ policy and Japan's financial markets.

John Vail is chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management