50 shades of grey: why decarbonisation in the mining sector is not always black and white

As investors, we aim to maximise the long-term returns of our portfolios, but we also have a wider role to play. We must operate in ways that satisfy fundamental responsibilities on human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption. It is hard to imagine a world where we do not enshrine these principles in our approach to investing. Nowhere is this more relevant than the mining sector. The danger is that we look for a quick fix, rather than a long-term sustainable solution.

Anglo American, the London- and South African-listed mining conglomerate, is arguably a poster child for responsible mining. It has a sustainable mining plan. It is targeting carbon neutrality across its portfolio by 2040. Furthermore, its portfolio of metals and minerals is increasingly essential as the raw building blocks for the decarbonisation of the global economy.

Anglo American is arguably doing what investors are asking and seeking to decarbonise. The question is, are investors really asking the right questions and are they really getting the right outcomes?

In June 2021, Anglo American divested its South African thermal coal business, Thungela Resources. With the precision of a surgeon's scalpel, the company removed the largest contributors to its carbon footprint. Investors' portfolios became greener, Anglo's carbon emissions shrank and a successful engagement was chalked up.

In the short time since Thungela's listing, its sale of coal by volume has reduced. But before we celebrate what seems to be a step towards global decarbonisation, we should listen to Thungela's management. The guidance is that this reduction is only temporary and due to problems with the crumbling South African rail and port infrastructure. Not only may those volumes recover, but it has extended its mine life, with the board approving the Elders project which should produce until 2037. In reality, the impact of Anglo's divestment on real world emissions is minimal.

Thungela is not alone, Anglo American and BHP sold their Colombian asset Cerrejon to Glencore, Vale sold its Moatize Mine in Mozambique to Vulcan Resources, an Indian company owned by the Jindal Group. None of these spin-offs or divestitures have ceased operating.

By asking Anglo American, BHP or Vale to cut carbon emissions, resulting in their divesting of coal assets, have investors had any real impact? Or have they all just "greened" their portfolios while business has continued as normal? Have they achieved any true tangible environmental benefit, or have they simply forced a change in the shareholder base, perhaps even pushing some of these assets beyond scrutiny?

The social impact of decarbonisation is also something we need to consider. Mpumalanga, the South African state in which Thungela is based, has over 200,000 jobs linked to the coal sector. That is near 5% of the population. The state has an unemployment rate of over 50%. In other coal producing regions in the world, the dependency on the industry for employment is even higher. In East Kalimantan in Indonesia, for example, it is almost double that. Strategic corporate decisions have on-the-ground consequences, often for some of the world's most vulnerable people.

With climate change high on the agenda, and with investors' own commitments to achieve net-zero green-house gas emissions , balancing these issues is front and centre of mind. The goal needs to be bigger than simply passing unwanted assets around and focussing solely on improving carbon metrics.

Recognising that we need to work towards supporting real world emission reductions, not just cutting visible exposures, is the first step. But this alone is not enough. Working towards a just transition, greening the global economy in a way that is as fair and inclusive as possible to everyone, must be the next. It is important not just for the battle against climate change, but for long-term investment outcomes as well.

Will Ballard is head of investment team (equities) at Border to Coast Pensions Partnership.