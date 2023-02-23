Investors must look beyond company disclosures to find material business conduct data

Adverse-Impact Data

The kind of data available to investors is at the heart of improving decision making and due diligence. ESG data focused on adverse impact can help companies and investors implement goals related to the transition to a low-carbon economy and identify early indicators of poor business conduct.

FCA group to develop code of conduct for ESG data and ratings providers

When ESG data is used to assess business conduct, it prompts investors to seek out the best possible data to place at the heart of their decision making. Adverse impact-based data (i.e. disclosures that look at the negative impact of a company's conduct) is one of the most effective ways to catalyse progress for sustainable finance. In both private and public companies, investors should seek out adverse impact-based disclosures across the spectrum of E, S and G issues.

Transparency is key

If the goal of regulatory frameworks, disclosures and engagement is to mitigate adverse impacts on society and the environment, then it follows that disclosures should focus exclusively on said adverse impacts so that action can be taken.

This level of transparency - although critical to decision making - is often not prioritised. Without direct engagement from institutional investors, companies tend to primarily publish the positive impact they are having and focus less on risks and negative impacts. Wheels spin when companies publicly celebrate the number of trees they planted but hide the acres of land they are responsible for deforesting.

By considering both positive and negative impact, investors see the full picture and can better work with companies to ensure they work toward a positive net impact. The key tenets of impact-based disclosures include:

Limiting company self-reporting to emissions, energy data and key areas of human capital management such as turnover rates and the achievement of diversity goals

An intentional focus on ESG and business conduct risk, using ‘outside-in' data, which is both quantitative and qualitative, produced by an independent third party and focused on risk

Over the past three years, what has been the biggest obstacle for ESG integration and risk management to be consistently cited by investors? Data. The challenge for investors surrounds the reliability, timeliness, coverage, and transparency of ESG data, as well as the lack of correlation among ESG ratings. Investors must directly assess adverse impact-based data, identifying and analysing both how companies conduct their business and how that negatively impacts people and the planet.

ESG managers: Poor data dogs strong investor demand

More data on companies' adverse actions is needed, but it is crucial that investor pressure does not lead to greenwashing. As it stands, one of every five climate-related ESG risk incidents has been tied to greenwashing. In certain industries, that figure is even higher - rising to nearly one in three in the food and beverage sector. Materiality extends to reputational risk, as well. Adverse impacts due to company conduct can negatively affect consumer loyalty and public perception. Transparent disclosures that focus on adverse impact provide investors with truly material data for progress and - when done properly - mitigate greenwashing.

Ultimately, investors need to look beyond public commitments of climate action to understand and accurately assess how companies are acting on their promises. An adverse impact-based approach to disclosures, as seen with the carbon reporting mentioned in the CDP report, is the most effective way to get material data to institutional investors and market practitioners. It can also protect companies and their stakeholders from financial, legal, and reputational risks. The key is utilising ESG risk data. This will help inform investors and accelerate the progress being made toward a sustainable economy.

Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon is executive vice president of RepRisk.