One year on, Europe's energy crisis is far from over

However, Europe is not out of the woods yet. While the region has adapted well to significantly lower Russian energy imports and the energy shock appears milder than initially feared, the region is still faced with three key threats.

How each of these play out could have a major bearing on the performance of the European economy, although the fallout elsewhere is likely to be more limited.

Three lingering challenges

First, although European natural gas prices have fallen dramatically from their summer peak, they are still considerably higher in historical terms; benchmark spot natural gas prices remain 250% above their pre-Covid, 2018-19 averages[1]. The hit to household disposable incomes and industrial competitiveness is still substantial.

We are also unlikely to see energy prices return to pre-Covid levels anytime soon, given tighter environmental regulations and the higher marginal cost of energy imports outside of Russia.

Second, despite recent data suggesting European industry is faring better than expected, a sectoral analysis reveals some underlying weaknesses.

The percentage change[2] in manufacturing production over the last year across different sectors in Germany - Europe's biggest economy - highlights the degree to which European industrial output has been dragged higher by a rebound in the production of cars, semiconductors and machinery as the severe disruption to global supply chains caused by the Covid-19 pandemic faded. Most energy-intensive sectors, though, including chemicals, metals and wood and paper have suffered significant falls in production.

In our central scenario, we expect the boost to manufacturing from the normalisation of global supply chains to diminish by the second half of 2023. Therefore, if the weakness currently observed in energy-intensive sectors persists, there is a significant risk that the euro area will experience a contraction in industrial output. This could be the catalyst for a broader economic recession.

Finally, another energy supply shock - perhaps caused by a re-escalation of tensions in Ukraine - cannot be ruled out. This is particularly pertinent as Europe's capacity to absorb another energy shock is limited.

A recent and highly regarded business survey[3], for example, suggested more than half of German businesses might be forced to cut back or halt production to achieve additional natural gas savings over the next six months, potentially weighing heavily on jobs and economic growth.

In short, the energy crisis in Europe is far from over and the region's economic prospects remain under a cloud.

We expect the euro area to be in recession in 2023 as the region's economy contends with the lingering headwinds from the war and rising interest rates. That said, given the recent fall in natural gas prices, better-than-expected activity data and China's re-opening, we call for a milder contraction in output now.

As outlined in our 2023 Vanguard Economic and Market Outlook, we also expect inflation to remain above target, and policy rates in restrictive territory, until 2024 at the earliest.

Shaan Raithatha is a senior economist and strategist at Vanguard.