Engagement vs Divestment: Stepped approach is crucial for ESG impact

What has stood out to me is the polarised debate of Engagement versus Divestment, as if the two approaches to holding public companies to account are (or should be) binary.

Divestment (or at least the threat thereof) is an integral part of an effective "engagement toolkit", to be used when all other forms of leverage have failed.

So, what is an effective "engagement toolkit"?

First, let us start with the problem.

If a public company persistently refuses to engage, provide the requested transparency and/or fails to improve its corporate behaviour or performance on identified ESG indicators, what more can an asset manager do?

Just ignore that and continue to maintain your investment in the company regardless. Apply leverage by suggesting to the company that you might be forced to sell them if they do not start to engage and/or improve its performance in the identified areas. Increase your leverage by suggesting that you will publicise your concerns if they do not start to engage and/or improve its performance. If the company does not respond to (3) above, go ahead and issue your public statement which highlights the poor performance of the company in the identified areas. This can garner wider community and investor support and hugely increase the pressure on the company to respond publicly, which may include public commitments to remediate the issues raised. In conjunction with (2) to (4) above, you can also exercise your shareholder right to vote against the company's management in resolutions such as the re-appointment of directors. If all prior options have failed to effect change, you can ultimately divest. The obvious disadvantage of this option, if used in isolation from options (2) to (5) above, is that leverage is lost as you are no longer a shareholder.

Engagement so far… Overhyped and under-delivered

Traditional asset manager engagement programs have not (so far) delivered for the world, despite a considerable amount of effort. The world is hotter, less biodiverse and less safe than it was 2, 5 and 10 years ago respectively. And inequality is growing again too.

The unspoken reality is that a huge proportion of public companies simply ignore attempts to engage, do not engage back meaningfully and/or fail to make the sought-after changes.

A big contributor to this is that asset managers have been unwilling to exert the full extent of available leverage in the engagement lifecycle.

Most have avoided going public with company-specific concerns and many avoid divestment.

Engagement has therefore lacked the necessary teeth to put adequate pressure on individual companies to respond or change.

It is time to up the ante throughout the engagement lifecycle…

The power of PR

Companies should be given fair opportunity to engage and improve before further action is taken.

However, if reasonable attempts to engage have gone unanswered or unaddressed, asset managers can ratchet up the pressure by going public.

By issuing a public statement setting out a company's poor performance (or lack of transparency or engagement) in the relevant areas and highlighting, in a constructive manner, what you think the company needs to do to put things right, you put the onus on the company to respond.

In today's world, a large public company cares about nothing more than its carefully curated public image making it hard to ignore such a move, especially by a large asset manager.

Divestment is the last resort

It should be clear that options (2) to (6) are complimentary and essential within an effective "engagement toolkit".

By having all of these options at your disposal, you have a far greater ability to escalate the level of pressure being applied to the company at each stage of the engagement lifecycle.

The ability to invoke divestment can be a powerful means of persuading companies to change, because any such divestment tends to be a public affair.

And if one large asset manager divests from a company, others will be forced to consider it and declare their own stance, even if they do not follow suit. Divestment should be treated as the ultimate escalation point, used only after all other options have failed.

So why do we have such a polarised debate?

Depending on the asset manager or the structure of a particular fund, not all options might be available.

For example, asset managers running traditional passive (i.e. index replicating) funds do not have the discretion to divest from a company independently of the index.

The World's largest asset managers also face the ever-increasing challenge of balancing the conflicting interests of their underlying clients (who might have quite varied opinions and preferences with respect to ESG and sustainability matters).

Asset managers who have these limitations are therefore motivated to downplay or dismiss the effectiveness of divestment.

Many claim that divestment removes the leverage that asset managers have over a company.

But we are not talking about divestment in isolation - we are talking about it as a last resort, as part of a more complete engagement toolkit.

As the world's largest shareholders of public companies (and stewards of global wealth), it is crucial that large asset managers make use of all options in the engagement toolkit to maximise the pressure on companies to improve their transparency and performance on identified issues.

They could fundamentally change the world in just a few years by doing so.

Stuart Forbes is co-founder of Rize ETF