FundCalibre Elite Radar: CT European Select

Has inflation peaked? Is it sticky? Are we set for a second wave?

I would argue these are all imponderables both at a global and regional level in this climate.

Take Europe as an example - it feels like we spent most of 2022 waiting for the region to enter a deep recession on the back of sharp energy price rises following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

FundCalibre Elite Radar: Artemis Target Return Bond

But the market has rebounded since mid-October with hopes inflation may have peaked and energy prices moderating.

The hope is that if there is a recession, it might be a lot shallower than previously thought.

However, pessimists - of which there are many when it comes to investing in Europe - would say it is too early to understand the impact of last year's rate rises on the finances of companies and consumers.

What I would say is Europe's challenging track record of the past 15 years means that the current headwinds do appear to be more fully priced into the market when compared to its peers.

Figures from FactSet show the region's stock market valuations have already contracted by over 20 per cent and remain at a sizeable discount to US equity ratings*.

"Europe is cheap and full of gold dust. There are loads of great companies here and what you need to do is focus on those firms with good pricing power, which can withstand the economic and geopolitical shocks we all face.

That is what we spend all our time looking at."

That is the view of Francis Ellison, portfolio manager on the European desk at Columbia Threadneedle.

Francis works with Ben Moore on the CT European Select fund. Ben became lead manager on the fund in January 2021, having been co-manager since April 2019 alongside industry stalwart David Dudding.

The investment philosophy is based on the premise that a company's intrinsic value is determined by its growth, returns on capital, sustainable competitive advantage, and pricing power.

This approach aims to develop a thorough understanding of the industry in which a firm operates, the competitive landscape that the firm is facing and the actions it is taking to improve its positioning.

The key inputs to idea generation are thematic and sector views, company meetings and external research.

Companies likely to show the most promise will exhibit some or all of the following characteristics: there has been a material corporate event; the company is under-researched in the broking community; consensus forecasts appear inaccurate; or the company fits the team's current economic, thematic or credit views.

The desire for companies with the ability to defend margins, and industries with barriers to entry, means Ben tends to avoid sectors such as banks or telecom companies, but will sometimes invest in stocks without pricing power - but only if the firm is the lowest-cost producer in the industry.

By contrast, there is a bias towards higher quality companies in the likes of the consumer and tech space.

The final portfolio is concentrated at around 50 names, with almost 50 per cent typically held in its top 10 holdings.

As mentioned, there are anomalies, which mean the team will look for unique opportunities in sectors, which perhaps do not have as much control of their destiny.

FundCalibre launches ESG assessment tool to tackle greenwashing

A good example at present is the banking sector - although Francis says it is not a case of looking for institutions which have become beneficiaries of rising interest rates.

He says: "We tend to focus on the higher quality banks in the likes of Ireland and Scandinavia, which are more digitised and have less competition from their peers. This is in stark contrast to heavily competitive areas like Germany, Italy, and Spain."

Having seen strong performance in 2021, Francis acknowledges the team spent the vast majority of their time at the back end of the year worrying about top-slicing stocks because they felt valuations were becoming excessive.

He says: "When 2022 came along we actually regretted not selling more, as valuations came home to roost, although they have rebounded since.

"Ultimately we are interested in valuations, but we are not value managers - we tend to fine tune around valuations and focus on high quality companies."

A good example is Swiss pharma, biotech, and nutrition manufacturing business Lonza Group AG.

Francis says the pharma sector is keen to develop - but not manufacture - the next blockbuster drug, preferring to subcontract the latter to the likes of Lonza.

He says: "As you get more bio-orientated drugs that manufacturing process gets extremely complicated. When you patent a drug you also patent the manufacturing process, which sits with Lonza. This makes their business very sticky because manufacturers cannot move away from the product."

Ben and the team have a fantastic understanding of the companies in which they invest, and this fund has delivered some of the strongest returns in the sector, while simultaneously being less volatile than most of its peers over the longer-term.

While management of the fund may have changed, the process has not, and we maintain confidence in its role as a core equity holding in Europe.

Darius McDermott is managing director at FundCalibre