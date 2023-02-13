Develop DEI metrics with patience

Denis Okema (pictured), is director of diversity and Inclusion at SEI

It is now widely understood that organisations with a strong commitment and focus on DEI have seen greater growth than companies that do not.

Developing a strong DEI strategy is now a priority for many businesses.

Yet, too often, mistakes are made by moving too quickly in developing key metrics and measures, which can act as short-term quotas and targets but can ultimately lead to failure.

The key to driving meaningful change in DEI is to understand and clearly define success.

Large corporations, particularly financial services organisations, have often struggled with developing a diverse employee base and typically have a target-based mind-set focused on completing specific objectives—both of which can present a significant challenge in developing a sustainable DEI strategy.

Over the last few decades, many corporations around the globe have demonstrated a true commitment to developing their diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies.

It is the metrics and tools we use to measure success that will need to be improved, not the commitment to or focus on DEI.

The 30% Club and 100 Black Interns are two recent examples of DEI initiatives that highlight the need for improved metrics.

The 30% Club set out to have 30% of women make up FTSE 100 company boards, and 100 Black Interns aimed to place 100 black interns in the asset management industry and later became 10,000 Black Interns and expanded to all industries.

These initiatives both measured success by utilising specific targets, and while they achieved them, a sustainable DEI strategy, I believe, needs to rely on more than the achievement of specific metrics.

A metrics-first approach, particularly in larger companies, can often lead to problems that multiply when applied to underrepresented people in places that do not typically have a diverse workforce and should be avoided.

Exclusion takes a heavy mental toll

In my life, I have had many experiences in which my environment did not welcome me or sought to harm me.

I have been homeless.

I have lived as a political refugee in the United States of America, as I was forced to flee for my life from my home country.

Being unique and celebrating our differences is good, but excluding people can be lonely, demoralising, and mentally challenging.

The key to success is embracing diversity to bring about holistic and cultural changes and understanding that the inclusion of everyone is essential. This approach will take time and effort.

It is tempting for an organisation to say it has achieved DEI success by mandating that 50% of its employees must be diverse by a set date.

Recruitment policies can change to match this goal, but when an organisation has a target-based mind-set on achieving specific objectives, it may never be able to develop a culture of inclusion, equity, and diversity that allows people from all backgrounds to work together and flourish.

The metric-based approach risks having new employees arriving in an environment that is not prepared to be inclusive and equitable.

In this scenario, the current workforce, rushed through a journey of change, can become victims of accidental exclusion in an environment that has shifted too quickly.

This can lead to resentment and unnecessary staff turnover as individuals begin to feel left behind.

DEI quotas and targets are almost never sustainable

An effective, sustainable DEI strategy is not about quotas or targets.

It is about harnessing the corporate infrastructure for cultural change that benefits everyone.

Going beyond asking who we hire and on what grounds, we must explore whether we have successfully brought together the resources, spaces, expertise, and facilities needed to get the best of every person.

A holistic approach from senior leadership is critical.

Their commitment to creating an environment that welcomes and encourages the development and execution of a DEI strategy is invaluable, and it should be a source of inspiration to properly approach DEI for business leaders everywhere.

We will need to measure progress, but it is important to better understand what that measurement framework will be outside of quotas or proportions.

A focus on respect, inclusion, and the commitment that all employees feel encouraged and safe to bring their true selves to work every day can be a stepping stone on the path to sustainable, holistic DEI solutions for the entire industry.

Denis Okema is director of diversity and Inclusion at SEI