Investment industry must do more to support climate transition

This call has been heeded by the investment management industry as we recognise the important role we play in supporting the transition to a more sustainable future.

With the appetite for responsible and sustainable investment products greater than ever, and as clients demand innovative ways to invest to make a difference, the industry and policymakers share a clear ambition that these decisions must be able to be taken with confidence.

This means greater transparency about where money is being invested and the impact it is having.

As an industry, we recognise the need to continue to improve our communication with our customers and have already taken steps to put in place an industry-wide framework to define responsible investment approaches, as well as guidance on how to communicate with investors - but more needs to be done.

Investment managers and the FCA are agreed that an effective labelling system could play a valuable role providing a useful shorthand to help people understand the options available.

When we spoke to customers and their advisers last year, they told us they broadly welcomed sustainable labels, preferring a simple framework with clear distinctions between the labels. Customers also understood that sustainability is not a ‘one and done' exercise and there was a lot of skepticism that the journey is ever complete.

However, we also heard that many struggled to understand what was meant by ESG and to instil trust in the labels, investors wanted an element of measurability and accountability.

An effective labelling system must therefore address important questions.

What is the best way to codify the existing market, while also ensuring it is future-proofed to accommodate fresh innovation?

How can we build a system that is appropriately supported by data to show how funds are delivering? And, how can we ensure that the system builds trust and is comprehensible to investors?

The three main labels proposed by the FCA provide a valuable starting point, especially in their recognition of the importance of transition in the economy.

However, the gap between the existing shape of the market and the fund universe envisaged by the FCA is just too wide, with the proposals at risk of moving beyond effective communication to re-engineering the way in which investment managers run sustainable investment portfolios.

Our mapping has shown that only a very small proportion of the current universe would qualify for a label as currently proposed.

For example, there are few funds available to UK retail investors today that have an investment process structured according to the FCA's criteria for the Sustainable Improvers label.

The market will need to move to meet these requirements.

Index trackers, impact funds investing in public markets and multi-asset funds, and funds-of-funds are particularly vulnerable to not meeting the criteria in the proposed labelling system.

Rather than helping investors to see the wood through the trees, these proposals would instead leave consumers with far fewer funds to consider.

Investment managers want to see the FCA take a more pragmatic approach, which takes into account the market as it currently stands, while looking to the future of how this segment of the market will develop.

For example, the labelling system needs to recognise that both fund managers and investee companies may have different approaches to reaching the same outcome, as well as allowing managers to construct portfolios that can demonstrate improving sustainability characteristics over time - enabling more funds to meet the labelling thresholds.

Core to labelling is the issue of data.

We need to be able to evidence to investors that their investments are fulfilling the objectives and meeting the criteria of the labels they've been given.

Clear, high quality and comparable data from investee companies is imperative to track progress.

More work is needed on this too.

In terms of disclosing this information to clients, investors want sustainability-related information incorporated into existing product disclosures, such as fund factsheets.

Beyond factsheets, consumers will most likely receive information about a fund's objectives through a firm's marketing materials.

The proposed marketing rules, however, are overly prohibitive on the use of certain terms that are common across investment strategies and are not limited to specific sustainable portfolios.

This is concerning given it is likely that a significant number of funds that have been sold entirely legitimately to satisfied customers on the basis of a given strategy related to responsible or sustainable investment will not find it straightforward to gain a label.

Finally, as these proposals are also an important part of the government's plan for the UK to be a world leading financial sector for green finance, it is imperative they ensure the UK continues to attract capital and remains an attractive jurisdiction for new fund launches.

Getting a labelling system right will build trust and empower investors to make informed decisions about their sustainable investment choices.

We must ensure the outcomes they want to see are actually delivered. That is the best route to a more sustainable future.

Chris Cummings is chief executive of the Investment Association