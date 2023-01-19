Have we finally found a solution to the lack of women in fund management?

Thirty years later I was contacted by a young woman.

She had just started managing money but felt discouraged about her career prospects.

We met for coffee; her opening line was "the problem is, I am the only woman in a team of 15".

Three decades and seemingly no progress at all.

Now for the first 20 years, few seemed bothered about the scarcity of female managers, but more recently we have seen countless initiatives and general agreement that the industry needs better gender-balanced investment teams.

Diversity Project seeks to 'move dial on diversity' with Future Female Fund Managers Programme

We must make progress to attract and retain the brightest talent of any sort; young men today expect to have brilliant female colleagues.

Frankly, the lack of progress is puzzling.

Fund management is a great choice for anyone wanting to be judged on results - entirely compatible with family life, as my own experience shows.

Now, let us look at the data

Citywire produced its first Alpha Female report in 2016 when women accounted for 10.3% of global fund managers.

2022's report showed that the slow climb had plateaued at 12% both globally and in the UK. In fact, we may be going backwards, with women managing just 10% of new funds.

The projected year of parity between male and female managers? 2215.

I love a challenge and believe we can create new trends, not merely extrapolate the past. Since our previous efforts have not worked, it is time for a new approach.

In a world first, the Diversity Project has launched a programme specifically designed to develop female fund managers. ‘Pathway' is a comprehensive tailored programme created by fund managers.

Brought to the industry by the industry because practitioners know what it takes to succeed.

The Pathway programme is designed to complement the CFA exams and on-the-job training. The missing piece of the puzzle.

The wonderful cross-company team that is devised the curriculum has kept fine-tuning until we are confident it will deliver.

The best feedback? Recently-appointed female fund managers telling us: "I wish this had existed earlier. It is just what I needed."

Three-point plan to attract more women into fund management

The 24 sessions over a year are a mix of virtual and in-person events around five themes: technical skills, behavioural skills, how to be a great investor, career activism and - importantly - paying it forward.

We want this new community of women to both encourage each other and support those coming up behind them.

Even before the programme's started, the signs are auspicious.

First, appetite is strong. 32 firms are involved in the first year, and have put forward 60 participants.

It is a diverse group, with a wide range of current roles, backgrounds, aspirations and experience in the industry.

Second, the debate over who should participate has been fascinating; firms recognise that women may not know how to signal their ambitions to be a fund manager - especially if they do not currently work in an investment area.

Almost a quarter of the first cohort work in other parts of the business - compliance or sales, for example.

Growing the pool of potential female fund managers now looks more possible.

Third, demand is strong among women themselves.

One firm said they would not be able to fill two places; in fact, ten times as many women applied.

That firm - and others in a similar position - now realises it has a lot more would-be female fund managers than it thought.

That is leading to discussions about how to help those who have not been selected progress their careers in other ways.

Fourth, we have been asked about future plans. "What about a Pathway programme for female traders? Black fund managers?", "Will it go global?", "Can you scale it up?".

All options are open. If it works, let us leverage this.

Fifth, each participant must have a sponsor from her firm, who may not have had much exposure to the issues women experience.

The sponsors' role is vital; this is not about sending women off on a course - ‘job done' - but championing her, acting as a sounding board and giving us feedback so the programme can continuously improve.

Can Pathway make a real difference?

Let us do the maths: there are around 1,600 UK fund managers, 200 are women.

Adding 60 more female managers is roughly 3.5% of the total.

Three or four years of running the programme successfully - even without expanding - and the UK will have doubled the proportion of female fund managers and blazed a global trail.

Baroness Helena Morrissey is a financier, author and campaigner