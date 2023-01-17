China on a modest recovery path

We only expect the recovery to be a modest one as the process of deleveraging among property developers and other players in the real estate sector will continue, putting downward pressure on growth.

Beyond China, emerging market economies and their assets continue to be under pressure as long as the Fed's hawkish stance persists.

China to gradually reopen in 2023

The year 2022 turned out to be one of the worst for China.

Chinese regulator introduces restrictions on listings for certain sectors

The housing slump as well as the zero-Covid policy have dampened growth, only rescued by strong exports.

We project growth to improve from 3.2% in 2022 to 4.4% and 4.2% in 2023-24 as China reopens gradually starting around mid-2023, and lifting consumption and service activity in the second half of 2023.

While the Chinese government has already signalled that it is starting to relax some restrictions at the margin, the seasonal pick-up of Covid cases in the winter means that we will likely see more lockdowns and disruption in activity in the near term.

As preconditions for a successful reopening, the government will need to start shifting its resources from testing to booster vaccinations and spending on health facilities.

Gradual reopening means that while restrictions on movement will be gradually relaxed, they could be ramped up locally if hospital capacity becomes stretched.

The "reopening" period will therefore likely take a few months to play out.

China housing to rebound modestly

2022 has been the worst year ever for China's housing sector. By September, housing starts are down by 40% while sales are down by 25%.

We expect housing activity to bottom in 2022 and improve in 2023 as the zero-Covid policy is lifted and developers' liquidity constraints are eased further.

Still, we only expect a shallow recovery in housing activity as the government has pivoted away from using the sector as a stimulus vehicle.

China's recent Communist Party's Congress suggests that the government's priority has clearly shifted from growth at all cost to stability, security and common prosperity.

This implies that the government will hold firm on its objective of deleveraging the property sector.

China on a multi-year deleveraging path

The property developers are not the only ones that are expected to deleverage.

Highly leveraged local government-related entities that are heavily exposed to the real estate sector will likely get into financial trouble.

We expect more onshore bond defaults and debt restructurings.

Banks' non-performing loans will increase.

Deep Dive: Signs of relief for EM equities despite looming growth slowdown

The process of financial loss realisation will take a toll on economic activity as banks will become more cautious at lending, and local governments' finances will remain tight, given that they rely heavily on land sales revenue.

EMs' main headwind is the Fed's hawkishness

Other emerging markets economies continue to face headwinds from a hawkish Fed, the strong US dollar, and a likely recession in the developed markets in 2023.

China's reopening will likely not benefit EM exports much as the pent-up demand is mostly in services, while industrial materials and commodities will be driven by the still sluggish housing investment.

We expect a growth slowdown in most EM economies in 2023, which should improve in 2024 as macro policies are loosened.

Inflationary pressures among EM economies should lessen in 2023, but many will still have to contend with inflation rates that are higher than their targets by end-2023.

Given that we expect energy prices to stay elevated while other commodity prices have moderated from their highs this year, energy importers' current account deficits in 2023 could still be sizeable.

EM central banks of economies with current account deficits, unstable sources of capital inflows and low reserve coverage may need to resort to overtightening monetary policy if foreign exchange pressures mount.

EM assets likely to struggle for now

As the Fed continues to signal that it will keep its policy tight until there are signs that inflation in the US is declining, risk assets, including EM assets, will continue to struggle.

Even though a number of EM central banks have hiked their rates significantly, EM assets remain sensitive to the Fed's actions.

The strength of the US dollar implies that EM FX will remain weak. Those with relatively high policy rates, falling inflation, and less dependence on volatile portfolio flows will fare best as their local rates are likely most attractive.

A stable political environment is also important as financial markets become even more sensitive to any negative news in this low-liquidity environment.

Once the Chinese government indicates more meaningful steps to reopening, sentiment for EM should improve.

Mali Chivakul is an emerging markets strategist at J Safra Sarasin