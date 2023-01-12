The Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation plan was a success for its breakthrough on loss and damage finance but a disappointment for not strengthening the language to cut emissions, particularly from fossil fuels.

The real work on the ground starts now.

Loss and damage financing

Loss and damage financing is currently only a hollow commitment, and its funding is not clear, with the text referring to a "wide variety of sources" including "innovative sources".

Deep Dive: UK ESG equity investors must remain 'adaptable'

The committee to operationalise the new fund, established at COP27, will have to manage clashes, and thrash out the detail over this next year to agree who pays into it and which countries will be eligible to draw from it, ready to report back at COP28 in Dubai.

It is a significant milestone for its recognition of climate justice, especially for vulnerable nations.

This is clear acknowledgement of the enormous costs that weather catastrophes leave behind, and a stark warning that the price of inaction is very high.

Fossil fuel ambitions

Many countries including the US and India wished to strengthen the language on fossil fuels, but it is necessarily a compromise across all 198 countries, with red lines, especially for Russia and Saudi Arabia, holding back the call for more ambitious language.

Accelerating carbon emission reductions is vital to keeping 1.5°C alive, and currently reductions are way off track to meet the targets.

Two parallel COPs

Historically the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP process has been a political event, but as the negative impacts of climate change expand, businesses and non-state actors have become more involved.

The conference now hosts, in effect, two parallel COPs, with one side focusing on the official negotiations, whilst a broader agenda has emerged with a powerful hub of collaboration, knowledge sharing and deal-making between state and non-state actors on the ground.

COP26 brought a fanfare of pledges and commitments, and COP27 was focused on rolling-up sleeves and implementing existing initiatives.

Progress within this second agenda was made across many areas.

Connecting people and organisations across value chains: First Movers Coalition is a partnership across value chains which was strengthened at COP27 and connects governments, corporations and The World Economic Forum. Global companies in this coalition make purchase commitments for green technologies to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors. The cement and concrete sector, responsible for 8% of global carbon emissions, was the latest addition to this coalition, signalling to innovating companies in near-zero concrete technologies that there will be a demand for these products, and incentivising first movers into these markets.

First Movers Coalition is a partnership across value chains which was strengthened at COP27 and connects governments, corporations and The World Economic Forum. Global companies in this coalition make purchase commitments for green technologies to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors. The cement and concrete sector, responsible for 8% of global carbon emissions, was the latest addition to this coalition, signalling to innovating companies in near-zero concrete technologies that there will be a demand for these products, and incentivising first movers into these markets. Strengthening pledges from COP26: Methane was a dominant theme at the conference. The Global Methane Pledge, committing to reducing emissions by 30% by 2030, saw significant new signatories. Best practice was shared on reducing methane emissions from fossil fuel infrastructure, and innovative satellite technology will track methane emissions globally.

Methane was a dominant theme at the conference. The Global Methane Pledge, committing to reducing emissions by 30% by 2030, saw significant new signatories. Best practice was shared on reducing methane emissions from fossil fuel infrastructure, and innovative satellite technology will track methane emissions globally. Deals done and partnerships formed: A programme surrounding the $20bn Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) deal was announced to support Indonesia moving away from coal. This follows the success of South Africa's JETP launched at COP26.

A programme surrounding the $20bn Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) deal was announced to support Indonesia moving away from coal. This follows the success of South Africa's JETP launched at COP26. Alliances formed and strengthened: The Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA) which brings together governments, the private sector, international organisations, and other stakeholders to accelerate deployment of offshore wind power, added nine member countries.

The Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA) which brings together governments, the private sector, international organisations, and other stakeholders to accelerate deployment of offshore wind power, added nine member countries. Initiatives launched: The Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI) was inaugurated at COP27 and will support the growth of carbon credits and job creation in Africa.

FCA appoints six new members to board of ESG Advisory Committee

Work must now accelerate

The tone was more urgent at COP27 than COP26. UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated: "We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator."

By the end of the conference Guterres summed up: "COP27 concludes with much homework and little time."

The COP's place is as a legislature, coming together annually to refine treaty commitments, but much of the real work is done in between by the many UNFCCC working parties.

Following COP27 which was dubbed the "implementation" and "climate justice" COP, COP28 is likely to focus on progress on climate action and include the first milestone Global Stocktake, a five-yearly review of the impact of countries' climate change actions.

Stakeholders including the financial and investment community need to play their role.

There is a clear call for collaboration and mobilisation of finance at many levels from a reform of the multi-lateral banks, through to more granular action with corporations strengthening net-zero ambitions.

Investors require clear, long-term policy frameworks that support the transition to a low-carbon world.

Private capital is ready to support this, however national and international policy frameworks aligning with the Paris Agreement must be strengthened for the financial community to allocate capital toward climate solutions at scale.

Carbon markets and a global carbon price should attract attention following progress on carbon market policy frameworks, so that carbon pricing starts to be part of economic and corporate decision making.

Climate change puts humanity at a crossroads, with recent weather catastrophes signalling the dangers of the wrong pathways.

We need concerted global efforts and real action post COP27 to shift up a gear towards a route that ensures we maintain a sustainable planet for the next generation.

Nicola Day is deputy head of Rathbone Greenbank Investments