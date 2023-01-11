Small but powerful: Sustainability-linked bonds in emerging markets

Towards the end of 2022, Uruguay became the second emerging market sovereign to issue a sustainability-linked bond, following Chile earlier in the year.

This is part of a wider trend that is seeing emerging markets lead the way on innovation in the field of green, social, sustainable and sustainability-linked bonds (GSSS bonds).

Given the vast sums of capital needed by EMs to finance the energy transition, this is an area of the bond market where the needs are greatest.

The GSSS bond market has real potential to spur funding for sustainable growth and development in EMs.

GSSS bonds: the backdrop

On average, global issuance of GSSS bonds has grown by 80% a year.

Despite this, GSSS bonds still only account for a small proportion of the overall sovereign bond market. Activity in this field remains concentrated in developed markets, with emerging markets estimated to account for only 6% of total issuance.

Within the GSSS bond cohort, sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) carry an additional benefit for emerging markets as their use of proceeds is unrestricted.

In contrast, proceeds raised for green, social or sustainable bonds with a truncated collective name of GSS bonds must be channeled to specific projects and activities.

A key question is whether these new instruments will have the ability to unlock funding for emerging markets that might otherwise struggle to meet the same sustainability criteria as developed markets.

For smaller emerging countries in particular - whose sustainable projects may be too small to package within a single issue - sustainability-linked bonds could offer a foot in the door to sustainable finance markets and help signal their commitment to climate initiatives.

Managed successfully, GSSS bonds could be central to the implementation of countries' integrated national financing frameworks and nationally determined contributions, suggesting a purposeful role in funding sustainable growth and development.

First mover: Chile

Chile was the first country in Latin America and one of the first emerging markets to issue a green bond with its debut issue in 2019.

To get to that point and to develop its Green Bond Framework, the Ministry of Finance began a year-long process to build internal capacity and one that also involved other key ministries.

More broadly, Chile is the leading example of the value of diversified debt issuance.

It is the only sovereign to have issued under all three of the GSS labels - green, social and sustainability.

Chile has also recently issued an SLB, opening the possibility for it to issue more of its debt in future under this format.

The SLB is linked to two key performance indicators: absolute greenhouse gas emissions and the proportion of renewables in the electricity system.

Game changer: Uruguay

In Q4 2022 Uruguay raised $1.5bn in an SLB with a 12-year maturity, following a similar process to Chile's Green Bond initiative, which explains the substantial length of time it took to finally launch the issuance after announcing its intent.

The framework is an initiative involving five of the country's ministries, which has attracted a strong endorsement from Sustainalytics, who assessed the performance indicators as "strong" and the two sustainability performance targets as "ambitious" and "highly ambitious".

The targets of Uruguay's SLB are based on quantitative goals set for 2025 and are in line with the country's nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement.

Uruguay has already made significant progress in recent years, e.g. by shifting its electricity generation almost entirely to renewables.

Further improvements will require decarbonising the country's transportation fleet and reducing methane emissions from its large agricultural sector - challenging feats that attest to the ambitious nature of Uruguay's targets.

Uruguay's innovative framework paves the way for other countries to follow a similar path.

For example, Costa Rica is considering issuing a bond under one of the GSSS labels and, to this end, it could take inspiration from Chile and Uruguay.

GSSS bonds: investor considerations

While these bonds can be expected to have an increasing presence in EM debt portfolios, investment in these issues requires careful consideration.

Before allocating, investors should first consider the use of proceeds - including the breakdown between green/social elements and new projects/refinancing - and whether proceeds are ring-fenced.

Other considerations include the extent of community and grassroot involvement in project selection and whether there is independent oversight. Transparency in reporting is also key.

While the EM sovereign GSSS bond market is nascent, several EM sovereigns are leading the way on innovation.

The growth potential of this market is huge - especially for sustainability-linked bonds -not least because of the vast sums of capital needed by emerging markets to finance the energy transition.

Nicolas Jaquier is investment specialist and portfolio manager, fixed income at Ninety One