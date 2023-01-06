Inflation risks may be fading but recession risks are growing

The year was largely entered with a sense of optimism as life was expected to settle after the Covid-19 pandemic.

But just as business as usual started to resume, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and persistent supply-demand imbalances driven by the pandemic rocked markets.

The economy is currently a delicate balancing act for central banks and governments worldwide.

We now find ourselves at a pivotal moment, with the scales set to tip.

Inflationary pressures - persistent throughout much of 2022 - are now showing signs of easing, but in their place a projected recession has now been brought into sharper relief.

Persistent inflation is peaking

Hopes that inflation would fade quickly in 2022 proved to be wrong.

Consumer confidence held up for most of last year, partly due to strong hiring demand, wage growth and increased savings from the pandemic.

But external factors are starting to chip away at this confidence.

While the current labour market imbalance has pushed wages higher than expected, the market and real estate market are starting to show signs of returning to balance.

This is reducing upward pressures on rent and wages, two primary inflation drivers.

Energy costs remain a wild card due to geopolitical factors, but even a plateau at current levels would significantly bring down global headline inflation in the coming quarters.

Poised for global recession

Looking ahead investors will undoubtedly celebrate this easing of inflation, and in turn less pressure on central banks to tighten policy.

But in the wake of falling inflation, there will be a global economy still nursing a hangover from the post-pandemic reopening binge and hampered by higher borrowing costs and shrinking savings.

This may lead businesses to slow their pace of hiring or reduce headcounts this year.

This in turn could weaken consumer spending further, even if income growth once again starts to outpace inflation.

This shift from inflation risk to recession risk reflects the impact of aggressive monetary tightening, with central banks historically fixated on inflation-fighting at the expense of economic growth.

Even with inflation starting to moderate (at least in the US), there is no guarantee that central bank policy rates will follow suit.

In fact, in December, the Federal Reserve released new forecasts showing rates would go higher next year - and stay there for longer - posing continued challenges to the economy and investment markets.

Global variations

For countries to stay out of a recession in 2023 - or keep recessions mild if they do occur - it will take a combination of carefully calibrated monetary policy and increased use of consumer balance sheets (including reduced savings and increased credit).

Unlike the US, countries with lower personal income levels and more dependence on energy imports will likely suffer more severe slumps than those in which inflation is more immediately moderating and real incomes are rising.

Countries like China and Japan remain sensitive to export demand but have also seen their domestic economies struggle. Europe's fate remains tied to global commodity prices, energy preparedness and yes, the weather.

Ask most investors and they will tell you that inflation was the single largest obstacle to generating positive returns in 2022.

But that is not quite right: it was actually central banks' collective response to that inflation that sank diversified portfolios.

The risk that rates go even higher than expected as central banks struggle to fully break inflation may keep markets on edge.

Even if policymakers sound the all clear on further rate hikes, the environment that follows is likely to feature either higher rates for a prolonged period or a dramatic rally in government bond markets, neither of which promise a smooth 2023 transition.

As it becomes increasingly likely that the economy will tip into a recession this year, our investment themes centre on seeking resilience through investments that can power through a cyclical downturn and provide the stability that eluded investors in 2022.

And, at the same time, account for the damage in public markets and the consequential imbalance in private markets.

Inflation risks may be fading, but recession risks are not going away just yet.

Brian Nick is chief investment strategist at Nuveen