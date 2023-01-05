Quality: Because it is worth it

We believe this overlooks a third style.

This elite group encompasses both holdings which may be classified at times ‘value' but more often ‘growth', namely ‘quality'. Too often ‘quality' is mistakenly thought of as synonymous with ‘growth'.

Being able to identify a quality company can lead to remarkably different returns versus the global stock market over time.

Annualised factor outperformance over time

There have been many attempts to define what exactly constitutes a quality company over the years, from Fama & French to Benjamin Graham, and even the index providers of MSCI and FTSE have their own definitions, all of which look for slightly differing factors.

Historical definitions of what defines ‘quality'

We believe that quality investing is the application of common sense to identifying and selecting stocks, and that companies should be analysed on a ‘through-the-cycle basis' not only on a one-to-two-year view - trading after all is a tax on performance.

Macroeconomic conditions come and go (as do geopolitical concerns) and bottom-up investing should be informed by a macro view, not controlled by it.

By no means an exhaustive list, but the overriding qualities that we believe form the starting point for identifying whether a company can be placed within the select basked of truly quality companies are:

Exceptional companies with established business models and durable competitive advantages

The specialty chemicals company, Sika, has leading positions in systems and products for a diverse set of products, such as sealing and reinforcing.

The company was founded to waterproof the Gotthard Tunnel in Switzerland, and has continued to expand its offerings through research and development.

Today it has over 4,000 patents and 25% of it products are less than four years old.

A high percentage of recurring revenues

Life science companies, such as Thermo Fisher, may be better known for the state-of-the-art products and services they provide in analytics, genomics, and laboratory research.

However, in the case of Thermo Fisher, revenues from instruments only account for 18%; the other 82% of the $42bn of the company's revenues comes from the recurring services and consumables part of the business.

Solid balance sheets

Despite being a footwear and apparel retailer that struggled with debts in its infancy, Nike has grown to become the market leader and now operates with a net cash balance sheet and has done so for every year since 2003.

Organic growth and a capital light business model gives the company optionality through the strength of its cash balances.

Visible and sustainably high cash flows

An example of this trait is the French cosmetic company L'Oréal, which generates over €5.5bn of free cash flow and which is grown at least in line with revenues.

With cash flow from operations growing from good control of cost of goods sold, operating costs in each business segment being tightly managed and capital expenditure requirements of less than five percent of revenues, the cash flow is highly identifiable and repeatable as the company continues to grow.

Demonstratively higher returns on invested capital than cost of capital

Novo Nordisk is uniquely positioned in the epicentres of two structural growth markets, namely diabetes and obesity, with leading positions in both.

Over the past 20 years returns on invested capital have increased from around 10% to levels that are more than 35% as operating margins have doubled and the balance sheet is tightly controlled.

This increase has happened regardless of the macroeconomic backdrop as seen in the 2008 financial crisis when returns increased by over 10%.

Exceptional management teams with a strong record of investing capital wisely

The management team at Accenture, led by Julie Sweet, has on average 24 years of experience with the firm.

Over the past 20 years revenues have increased over five-fold, growing to be the global leader in consulting through a mixture of opportunistic M&A, strategic repositing and capital allocation.

During this time returns on invested capital have consistently been in excess of 30%, and the cash generation has resulted in a net cash balance sheet despite the investments.

A strong focus on consumer outcomes

Back in 1943 Robert Wood Johnson crafted J&J's credo and it is as relevant today as it was then: "We believe our first responsibility is to the patients, doctors and nurses, to mothers and fathers and all others who use our products and services. In meeting their needs everything we do must be of high quality. We must constantly strive to provide value, reduce our costs and maintain reasonable prices. Customers' orders must be serviced promptly and accurately. Our business partners must have an opportunity to make a fair profit."

