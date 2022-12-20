Winter is coming but how do we know where we are in a recession?

When we talk about an economic winter, really, we are referring to a recession.

We have a technical definition of a recession but there are little or no common definitions for all the possibilities around this technical definition.

For example, what is considered a ‘mild' recession, or a ‘harsh' recession and when does a recession stop and a depression begins?

The prevailing definition of a recession - two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth - was first introduced in an 1974 Op-Ed in the New York Times by professor Julius Shiskin.

The odd thing was that Shiskin actually introduced a whole list of rules of thumb for measuring a recession, centred around duration, depth and diffusion.

But for some strange reason only the one about the GDP (and he was actually talking about GNP) stuck.

I do not wish to challenge Shishkin's ‘three Ds'. But for the sake of giving impetus to the discussion I would simplify the three D's to ‘two P's': pronounced and persistent, to get an economic insight in the expected economic downturn.

But what are pronounced and persistent attributes when it comes to a recession?

Technical variations

Anything less than two quarters is not considered a technical recession, for the simple reason that we do not have enough GDP data.

According to economic theory, and because of the lack of data, a mild recession is a ‘normal' recession when it comes to persistency.

There is a difference when considering a ‘technical' recession, such as the one the US experienced very recently, and a real recession.

Beyond that, history can provide some clues on how to interpret the upcoming winter on both side of the Atlantic.

According to IMF data there were 122 completed recessions in 21 advanced economies between 1960 and 2007.

These recessions typically last about a year and often result in a 2% GDP decline. Severe recessions might set an economy back 5%.

A depression is a particularly deep and long-lasting recession, though there is no commonly accepted numerical formula for defining one.

Many analysts consider a depression to be an extremely severe recession, in which the decline in GDP exceeds 10%.

Pronounced US recession?

Now, what is the consensus forecast telling us about a possible recession next year when combining the theoretical rule of thumb with the historical evidence?

The consensus forecast does not seem to have reached a verdict on whether the US will enter a recession or not.

Only around 25% of the professional forecasters surveyed by Bloomberg seem to think that the US economy will contract the whole year in 2023.

I am immensely surprised by some commentators arguing that the US economy currently looks strong, pointing for example to very low unemployment.

An unemployment rate of 3.5% is extremely low, but labour market data are a lagging indicator of other developments in the economy.

Forecasts should be about tomorrow - not today.

That being said, when it comes to the economic winter the employment data suggests it could be a mild recession, due to the strong starting position in certain areas of the economy.

Persistent Eurozone recession

Turning to the Eurozone, professional forecasters seem to be closer to a verdict on whether the currency bloc is on its way to a recession or not.

Half of the professional forecasters recently surveyed by Bloomberg think that the economy of the currency union will contract the whole of next year.

The expected economic slump in the Eurozone next year cannot be called a mild recession.

But historical evidence suggests that it could possibly be a ‘normal' recession when it comes to the persistent measure.

It could also be considered mild recession when it comes to P of pronounced, as the expected economic contraction next year is nowhere close -5%.

According to the weather forecasters of AccuWeather, Southern Europe is going to experience storms this winter with temperatures likely around the trend, while north-central Europe is to face dry conditions with temperatures slightly below average.

Like the US, Europe seems to be well on its way to winter. While in some parts of the US the meteorological winter can be considerably harsher than in Europe, the opposite could turn out to be the case when it comes to the upcoming economic winter.

The chill factor in Europe could be much colder than a ‘simple' economic contraction figure of -1%, or so forecasters would suggest.

The reason for this is galloping inflation, which has reached double digits in the Eurozone.

There is a reason the IMF is calling the current situation the ‘cost-of-living-crisis.'

Here, both for meteorological - as well as economic - forecasts, the devil could be in the upcoming data details. Take these projections with a grain of salt.

Serdar Kucukakin is a senior sovereign research analyst at Aegon Asset Management