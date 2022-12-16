Do not get caught up in bond market recency bias

First of all, most things are very much precedented. Secondly, when events are genuinely unprecedented the word can often be used by the industry as shorthand for poor investment performance.

Unforeseen events happen more frequently than most of us would hope, and it is our job to build a portfolio to weather the vast majority of circumstances.

Which brings us neatly to the bond market.

ICE Bank of America Gilt index

UK government bonds are down by 21% year to date, by far the worst calendar year performance since the relevant index was created in 1986.

Going back further, I have struggled to find a year where gilts have performed worse than this.

First off, a bit of a recap - why has this happened? As a bondholder, you care about two things: First, getting paid your principal and interest payments, on time and in full and second, the potential for rising inflation to destroy the real value of the money that you have lent.

No prizes for guessing which of these has been the issue this year.

If you had a decent proportion of your portfolio in bonds at the beginning of this year, it has been a fairly miserable ride.

That sadly cannot now be helped, but what is the right thing to do moving forwards? The benchmark ten-year gilt is currently a shade over 3%.

This being the case, and all else being equal, if you just held the ten-year gilt at the beginning of the year you could expect to wait around eight years from now before recouping your losses.

That, clearly, is a long old time. However, there is a chance that some of those losses are recovered more quickly.

As you can see below, gilts have tended to outperform equities during a recession, particularly in the early innings.

Performance during recessions, 1969-2020

It is nigh on impossible to predict where the market is headed, based on a view about the global economy.

This is particularly the case considering that we never know we are in a recession until months after the fact.

However, if we do enter an economic slowdown then one might reasonably expect the Bank of England to pause or even cut interest rates in order to stimulate economic activity.

Now, undoubtedly the path for inflation (which is likely to be volatile in the short term) will have a massive impact on interest rate policy.

However, inflation notwithstanding, one of the silver linings to this year's destruction in the bond market is that central banks now at least have somewhere to go in terms of monetary policy in order to respond to a recession.

Put another way, if you enter a recession when interest rates are already zero then there are very few levers for central banks to pull.

As we are now no longer in a zero-interest rate world, there is therefore some credit in the bank for the Bank of England to call upon during the next slowdown.

Falling interest rates have historically resulted in increased demand for fixed income investments, and higher prices.

If this were to happen, your ten-year gilt may well see annual returns in excess of the 3% starting yield.

The above illustration assumes that people only hold gilts within the fixed income element of their portfolio, which is unlikely.

A properly diversified bond allocation will likely have exposure to other countries' and companies' debt, which in many cases have held up better than gilts.

If you are looking for other notes of positivity, higher rates mean that the yields available today from sensible fixed income investments look more attractive than they have for some years - which is handy if you have a large cash allocation and are looking for an income.

It is simply not worth abandoning an asset class just on the basis that it has seen (historically) bad recent performance.

Recency bias refers to humans' propensity to attribute a higher likelihood, than is objectively the case, of recent events happening again in the future.

Recency bias is one of the many reasons that it can be difficult to stick with something that is not working - but decades of data tells us that fixed income investments have one, historically provided a relatively steady return to investors, and second, acted as a useful diversifier when stock markets are falling.

I am sure that they will again in future, despite what has occurred this year.

David Henry is investment manager at Quilter Cheviot