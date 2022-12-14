Asian stocks will welcome Chinese zero-Covid loosening

Jian Shi Cortesi, investment director at GAM and manager of the GAM China and GAM Asian equity strategies

Under some of the new rules introduced by the Chinese government last week, citizens with mild or little symptoms can now isolate at home, and compulsory testing is no longer required for those travelling within the country.

The measures are part of the country's softer zero-Covid policy, and mark China's biggest relaxation of pandemic rules to date.

While the relaxation of Covid restrictions in China may not be all smooth sailing, China's reopening should have a positive impact on the domestic economy in China.

Almost every country experienced an economic rebound when the country exited Covid policies as we have seen in the last year, and the same is expected for China.

China loosens zero-Covid policies to boost economy amid severe protests

Given the huge economic size of China and its strong trade ties with the rest of Asia, a rebound in China's economy will reverberate across the region and the positive impact will also be felt in other Asian countries.

This will be particularly helpful when global demand is weakening, and fears of a global recession are teetering close to reality. A slower-than-expected Covid reopening, higher than expected US inflation and heightened geopolitical tension all remain key risks but we still expect China's Covid reopening will be a strong catalyst for the region next year.

Recent rally in Chinese equities indicates opportunities in 2023

Asian equities across the board were hit hard by China's Covid restrictions during much of 2022 and over the last couple of years.

A cocktail of other factors, such as a strong US dollar and a spate of interest rate increases from a hawkish Fed as well as from Asian countries to calm soaring inflation, also weighed on the asset class.

During the 20 months of sell-off (from February 2020 to October 2022), the MSCI Asia ex-Japan fell more than 40% from the peak. Asian equities had become very cheap, with the average price-to-book ratio standing at 1.2 before the recent rebound.

Equally, the MSCI China index declined to a lower level this year than at the end of 2012. Its price to book ratio hit 1.0, the lowest level in the past 20 years.

Even before the recent rebound, there were also other reasons to be optimistic about Asian equities and we see these opportunities extending into 2023. The expectation that interest rate hikes and the dollar will peak should also lift economic growth and corporate earnings.

Markets across Asia will benefit

Stretched valuation gaps and the reopening of China's economy is supporting the outlook for Northern Asian markets in 2023, with China and South Korea expected to lead the region's growth and outperform.

Rishi Sunak states 'golden era' of UK and China relations is over

It is worth noting that Southeast Asian markets and Indian markets defied the dip in Asian equities and strongly outperformed while most Asian equities struggled for most of this year.

We are bullish on the long-term growth outlook for India but cautious on the high valuations.

So, where do the most attractive opportunities lie in Asian equities?

We have our eye on four sectors for 2023:

Travel and entertainment

There are opportunities to invest in companies that are poised to benefit from China's reopening, such as in the travel and entertainment sector. Many companies in these areas have struggled as lockdowns remained in place, but the resumption of normal economic activity should support stocks in these sectors.

Information technology

There are opportunities to invest in beaten down Asian growth stocks such as Chinese technology companies. Since the Asian market peaked in February last year, we have seen some growth stocks in Asia plunge and trade at historical low valuations. However, in the last quarter we have also seen some Chinese internet companies reporting better-than-expected earnings and profitability, indicating that the worst may now be over.

Technology supply chain

Amid the US-China rivalry, many Chinese companies and organisations are aware of the risk of US blocking certain technology products to China, such as semiconductors. As a result, import substitution is a big theme in technology. There are opportunities to invest in Chinese companies that offer substitutions in the technology supply chain.

Asian renewables

Asia is a leader in the renewable supply chain. There are attractive opportunities in Asian solar, wind, electric vehicles and batteries companies.

Jian Shi Cortesi is investment director at GAM, and manager of the GAM China and GAM Asian equity strategies