Reflecting on the Q3 earnings season

In 2023, earnings growth could move to the top of the list of investor concerns. If we think about how bear markets progress, they usually come in three stages.

Firstly, valuation compression - which is what we have largely experienced this year on the back of soaring bond yields.

Secondly, earnings reset - Q3 company results suggest we have just entered the second phase in the US.

The third phase is capitulation; we have yet to witness a spike in the VIX volatility index associated with down markets.

However, with equity and bond markets suffering this year, inflation causing havoc with personal and corporate finances and developed market central banks on a coordinated path of monetary tightening, the expectation was corporate earnings would fall and forward guidance would be dramatically reined back.

Largely speaking, that has not happened yet and we are likely to see estimates lowered further from here.

Good overall unless you exclude the energy sector

Earnings have been encouraging, broadly speaking, over the quarter - with the US and Europe delivering steady earnings growth and beating consensus estimates.

If we look under the bonnet though, the energy sector has been the key driver.

Stripping out these stocks, ex-energy earnings growth reveals some signs of weakness, particularly in the US where this adjustment shows S&P 500 net profit margins contracted year-on-year for the first time since the pandemic while 2023 EPS growth forecasts are being cut.

Outside of energy, in the US, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors have largely reported strong earnings growth.

In Europe, materials, industrials, staples and healthcare have all delivered robust updates.

EPS growth has slowed dramatically since last year

Year-on-year EPS growth over 2021 was exceptionally strong across regions and sectors - 31% for the US, 28% for Europe and 27% for Japan.

Fast forward to now and the picture is not as rosy. Earnings growth across sectors has reversed dramatically, in some cases into negative territory.

As of the end of November, forward consensus estimates predicted mid-single-digit growth in earnings per share (EPS) for the US and Japan over the following 12 months, and even slower EPS growth in Europe and the emerging markets.

While the US remains in positive territory, energy accounts for 93% of EPS growth.

More broadly, it has been the volume of share buybacks that kept EPS positive against the backdrop of declining net income across the majority of sectors.

Communication services, discretionary, industrials and materials all suffered a decline over the year as high input costs, rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and currency headwinds gradually impeded on earnings ability as the year has progressed - this theme is consistent in Europe.

It has been a different story for emerging markets with all sectors showing negative EPS growth as EM countries have been hardest hit by headwinds such as the relentlessly strong US dollar.

China's zero-Covid policy has also weighed heavily on EM countries.

This has hampered activity and travel, with retail- and consumer-related companies suffering. Margin compression has continued to erode profitability as sales growth outpaces earnings growth in Europe and the US.

The simple way to think about this is declining profitability.

Topline sales growth has been relatively robust this quarter, but margins have been squeezed by increasing costs.

A decline in margins is a theme evident since Q3 2021 and relentless pressures have driven this balance in to negative territory for the past three quarters.

Historically, when the difference between EPS growth and sales growth has fallen to or below zero there has been a recession.

Yet today, analyst estimates appear overly optimistic - past US recessions typically have resulted in 15-20% earnings decline for the S&P 500 Index.

The next leg down

Excess liquidity and demand from passive investors has helped prop up valuations but as liquidity is withdrawn, amidst a higher inflation regime, multiples could be vulnerable to further compression if earnings disappoint.

The threat of arguably one of the most sign-posted recessions is likely to materialise in 2023 and the impact on the consumer can be expected to magnify and further impact corporate earnings.

Historically lower PMIs have led earnings lower, albeit with a lag.

Investors will turn their attention to the festive period, kicked off by the Black Friday promotions at the end of November.

Retailers, many with excess inventory and supply chain issues to navigate, will be competing for consumers' cash in what is an important time of year given expectations that consumer discretionary spending should dramatically slow going in to 2023.

Selectivity will be crucial

A regime change to one of higher rates, higher inflation and elevated volatility has significant implications for relative performance.

Regime changes are nearly always associated with changes in market leadership. This means the playbook for investors will also need to change.

We need to look beyond today's benchmark heavyweights to identify the winners of tomorrow.

Margins are likely to continue be squeezed at the same time as the top line slows.

As we enter a downturn it is likely that those companies with higher operating leverage may suffer most.

Higher operating leverage means a larger percentage of a company's costs are fixed and therefore profits are higher but only when sales are higher.

A focus on companies with pricing power, strong balance sheets and durable earnings will be important to navigate the volatile path ahead.

Volatility is not risk however, and with it comes opportunities for active long-term investors who are able to seek out investments that can thrive in the new paradigm.