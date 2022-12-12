An investor's checklist to investing in China

Although recent GDP figures have been slower than in recent history, China still offers investors an opportunity.

Speaking at the congress, president Xi said: "The next five years is a crucial period for China to achieve all goals set here and achieve a modernised society for China."

Investors are tipped to interpret this as Xi saying the next five years are about delivering the goal.

Historically, these periods have been ones in which monetary, fiscal, and regulatory policies stay accommodative for corporates.

This could be incredibly positive for the market.

Moreover, the CCP are also taking actions. Three weeks after the congress, the government released measures targeting issues that potentially challenge China's growth.

The policies are hugely welcome by the investors as they see a reassuring light at the end of the tunnel.

There are four elements investors should monitor in the coming months.

In a sign of pace, the first element of the roadmap has been confirmed: China is reopening.

This is symbolically important as the zero-Covid policy was one of the toughest in the world.

The roadmap to eventually ease the zero-Covid policy, makes a full reopening around Q1 now highly likely. However, it may not be smooth sailing.

The 20 measures in the updated policy introduced on 11 November and a well-known Singles' Day sale event in China were perceived as the best "promotion" investors have long been waiting for to capitalise China's economy.

It was welcome by the market as a strong signal that China will no longer be held by Covid's grip.

Secondly, concerns over the Chinese real estate market have dominated the headlines.

Yet, a ‘floor' is now being put in place and there are concrete plans to provide liquidity to developers, reassured funding to assist finishing the pre-sold homes off plan and local government discretion to help buyers.

Accounting for over 60% of the Chinese households' financial assets, real estate has gone through a series of consolidation in recent months, but it has not spilt over to other asset class.

While there have been worrying signs in the market, Chinese households are less leveraged compared with those in developed markets.

The market has corrected along with the housing pricing correction but has not been material enough to drag household to negative equity carry.

Moreover, the income generated from rental yield is less significant as a source of income in China as there are fewer rental properties.

Following the new policies announced by the People's Bank of China and the CBIRC, the market was quick to rebound.

However, long term, it will be crucial to see how liquidity will be used to help the developers and encourage them to start new projects, as well as if the demand will pick up with the attractive down payment policy and favourable mortgage rates for first time buyers.

Relations between the two world leaders are crucial to the world's economy, which brings us to the third point on our checklist.

The three-hour meeting between Xi and Biden and Biden's post-meeting press conference speech removed the alleged new Cold War threat for many investors.

There were also further meetings at senior levels, another signal that we can now expect to see be concrete actions and not just words.

Additionally, body language cannot be overlooked. The happy photo at the end of the meeting, used in China's state media, is a first.

It indicates that the Chinese leadership was pleased with the meeting and that the two leaders made constructive progress.

There is one final check investors should be aware of to inform their asset allocation strategy towards China: a rise in consumption.

There are already some positive signs. Many believe consumption take-off will be a result of the positive outcomes of real estate and Covid relaxation and that the December Economic Working Conference will deliver more concrete economic policies, following those already put in place by the CCP.

Investors would be wise to look towards China for investment opportunities, with three of four key signs marked off our checklist and the last potentially being strongly on its way.

Given the current valuation and what market has priced in to lead us to believe the surprise is on the upside from here.

Xiaolin Chen is head of international at KraneShares