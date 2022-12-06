Corporate bond investors: Brace yourselves for a bleak midwinter

What we have seen over the past 10 years of ultra-low interest rates is astronomical growth in corporate borrowing - with the triple B sector growing to be about 50% of the outstanding debt in the US corporate bond market.

Now, debt levels are rising at the same time as Powell in the US is indicating a further lifting of interest rates heading into 2023.

As a direct response to this ongoing tightening of monetary policy, institutional investors must start looking at companies differently.

Specifically, they need to start asking themselves whether businesses already levered up to their eyeballs are going to be able to refinance themselves without being downgraded.

The other side to this is that a lot of investors have bought triple B-rated companies because the yields are so much higher.

As a result, they are also at risk from having to purge these firms for their portfolios and this could create a vicious cycle.

But is the Fed really factoring this into their decision making?

As things stand, all they care about is trying to slow inflation.

While the interest rate environment is directly controlled by the actions of central banks, the capital markets also have some influence.

What if, for instance, a triple B rated company needs to refinance only to find that the higher rates in which to refinance is starting to push them up into high yield territory?

Take Credit Suisse as a prime case in point, the bank has roughly $35bn in debt outstanding that is going to mature over the next five years. As such, the bank was downgraded to slightly above high yield by Standard & Poor's recently.

Looking at the forward forecast, the amount of interest that the bank is going to have to pay to refinance this debt could kick them even further into high yield territory.

For investors, this means that all Credit Suisse bonds would have to be purged out of their investment grade bond portfolios.

However, it is not just the low-grade companies where the rising rate environment is beginning to take its toll.

With so many high-quality corporate credit names losing massive value on their bonds - duration risk (a measure of the sensitivity of a bond price to interest rate changes) is going to be the name of the game.

This is because numerous highly rated companies, including the likes of Apple, have embarked on issuing copious amounts of long dated debt with low coupons.

As the Fed continues to increase interest rates heading into Q1, this debt issued by the big firms must be re-priced much lower for it to match what current market rates are.

Therefore, for an asset manager with a million-dollar portfolio filled with investment grade debt issued by the blue chips, their corporate bond portfolios will be priced at around $650,000 or even lower in today's market.

Therefore, the question must be, as the Fed continues to talk about pushing rates up higher and for longer, where exactly does a portfolio like this head next year?

With such a depressing outlook for corporate bonds, investors with significant amounts of duration risk in their portfolio could be forgiven for not knowing what on earth to do next.

To sell now is the worst thing any investor can do right now. With these triple A and B bonds are matching the current interest rate environment, investors can't really protect themselves.

The real frost bit could come when a lot of the triple B rated companies eventually must refinance.

If they are refinancing at much higher rates, this puts them in a position where they are going to be downgraded.

If they are downgraded, then the raising of rates if not going to be done by the Fed, it is going to be done be this onslaught of cheap credit that is going to be available in the market.

This in turn creates even larger problems for other issuers because they are going to have to offer attractive interest rates to attract any form of investors.

There truth is that there no easy answer - other than to wrap up warm for the cold crisp winter months ahead.

Vuk Magdelinic is CEO of Overbond