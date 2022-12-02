Five guiding principles for SFDR compliance: Intent is not enough

Nowhere is this more apparent than in the introduction of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

Once upon a time, it was acceptable, even praised, to have a detailed mission statement setting out vague promises that lay somewhere between rudimentary corporate social responsibility and more advanced environmental, social and governance principles.

Today, investors and the wider public are increasingly sceptical, largely thanks to the rise of greenwashing.

20% of sustainable funds 'fall short' of SFDR standards

The EU, noting this, introduced SFDR to mandate detailed reporting on the sustainability impacts of all financial market participants in scope.

To meet the new requirements, fund managers require access to comprehensive data pools, efficient technology and a skilled compliance team.

It is a huge lift, and the compliance deadline is just one month away.

Here are five steps for getting it right come January

Know what is expected. Get to know SFDR inside and out. It sounds obvious, but the devil truly is in the detail when it comes to this regulation.

Most mistakes being made are not malicious or fraudulent but human error and misunderstanding.

Knowing what is expected includes staying up to date with evolving and anticipated regulatory requirements impacting a firm's jurisdictions of business, both in the EU and overseas.

Several technologies such as RegTech exist and can be leveraged to track, capture, and map all relevant regulatory obligations, allowing firms to know what has changed, what is in force, and how it applies to their existing policy and control framework in an instant.

Invest in data. If proof is king, data is its right-hand man.

Financial market participants to whom SFDR applies at an entity level must publish information on the policies used in the sustainability integration of investment products, an Adverse Sustainability Impacts Statement, and remuneration policies relating to sustainability objectives or ESG risks.

Subsequently, at the product level, they must provide information on how sustainable investing risks are incorporated into the overall strategy, how and why an index or benchmark relates to ESG considerations, the results of testing, and the extent to which sustainability objectives have been met against regulatory technical standards.

All of this requires immense pools of data to draw on, including industrial information, ESG reports, corporate relations data, and various third-party datasets.

FCA: SDR 'very different' regime to SFDR

Automate reporting. SFDR demands ESG disclosures to be periodically and comprehensibly reported.

While this information can be provided in the form of reports, excel spreadsheets or otherwise, they can be fragmented and rely on significant manual output, which can lead to indefensible gaps.

This does not look good to the regulator and can raise eyebrows, even where non-compliance has not occurred.

Advanced regtech tools will house this information under one roof, allowing businesses to pull defensible audit trails and watertight reports in an instant, rather than relying on third parties or adding to existing compliance workloads.

Invest in upskilling. Employees need to be upskilled to understand new regulatory requirements and work alongside emerging technologies.

The compliance team in particular will need to evolve to interpret and implement the insights provided by new regtech and require highly skilled people to achieve faultless regulatory compliance.

Acknowledge that ESG is the future. Climate change is the crisis of this generation. We will see further regulation over the coming years, with increasingly granular requirements.

As such, financial market participants must ensure they are constantly evolving - not approaching requirements like SFDR as a "check-box exercise", but embracing the spirit of them, and making sure they understand and are speaking to the true objective.

As a society, we have shifted away from immediately congratulating do-gooders, to reflex cynicism.

While this might seem like a loss, it signals a necessary shift away from black and white, good and bad mentality, that allows us to be much more critical and strategic in the ways we are impacting the world.

Deep Dive: Renewables key to 'plug the chasm' in energy transition

The downside of this is that firms must invest a lot more time and energy in the provability of their impact.

The upside is that they can be sure of the effects they are having, and track them over time, allowing them to monitor and make meaningful adjustments for an exponentially greater positive impact.

It also means that they can prove all this to investors, giving them a much-needed competitive upper hand over those in foreign jurisdictions who are not yet at such an advanced stage of disclosure.

The aggregate effect of this will play an important role in supporting the sustainable investment movement, and moving the EU towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

While the regulator has been relatively forgiving in the first phase of the rollout, 1 January 2023 means all systems are go.

Moving forward, compliance crackdowns are only set to get harsher, in the EU and around the world. Ignorance is not an option.

Ben Richmond is CEO and founder of CUBE