COP will be judged over decades rather than individual summits

My first direct experience of these annual summits was when I attended COP5 in Bonn in 1999 and, after each I'm usually asked to comment on what that year's COP means for investors.

To me, this question is too narrow. History will judge the COP process over decades, not individual years. That said, no one is under any illusion. History isn't judging the COP process well so far.

Granted, there are turning points and each conference seeks to raise important issues to build on work done so far. The need to consider "loss and damage" is an example of that.

This issue was first highlighted at COP18 in Doha and led to the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage at COP19. COP27 has moved the agenda forward with the foundations of a new fund, with details to be worked out at COP28 next year.

But even this example shows that the pace of negotiations is often glacial rather than transformational.

Losing valuable time

It is easy to forget that there have only been two UN climate policy regimes: the Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement.

Kyoto Protocol came into being at COP3 in 1997 - amazingly early in the process - and while it managed to reduce emissions for the mostly industrialised nations that signed up to the Protocol, it was largely a policy failure.

The US and Australia didn't ratify the treaty and after COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009 failed to come up with a successor, Kyoto was extended to 2020 and left other major emitters on the side-lines. This was a major setback given the urgent need to decarbonise the global economy.

Of the many reasons Kyoto failed, the system of "legally binding" targets was among the most significant.

But the Paris Agreement took a different approach. With its five-yearly "pledge and review" system of nationally determined contributions (NDCs), the agreement acknowledged key domestic differences and was an approach the world was willing to get behind.

The Agreement is not without its problems. Despite its 1.5°C aspiration, the NDC process lacks a firm science basis. And it has no enforcement mechanism to keep countries on track or, indeed, within the Agreement. The US pulled out under Trump and is back in under Biden. Policy risk is extreme.

Nevertheless, the flurry of net-zero pledges and increased ambition in the months leading up to COP 26 in Glasgow, when Paris came into force, shows the Paris Agreement has transformational potential, even if significant gaps remain between ambition, hard policy and what is needed to keep the 1.5°C goal alive.

The policy-technology nexus

Globally, investment in the energy transition has doubled since the Paris Agreement was struck in 2015 from just over $300bn to roughly $620bn in 2021.

China accounted for 45% of all global investment in renewables in 2021, with the country spending some $142 billion. The US, Japan and India follow behind, while 92% of developing countries now have long term clean energy goals, up from 67% in 2019. Some 78% of countries installed more renewable energy capacity than that produced by fossil fuels in 2021.

The policy backdrop has been improving, too.

China's 14th Five Year plan for renewable energy is likely to see the country exceed its targets in a similar fashion to the previous three plans. Meanwhile, Biden's Inflation Reduction Act has potential to massively spur potential investment in clean energy, and thus helping the US to achieve more ambitious emissions cuts in the region of 40% rather than 30% by 2030, based on a 2005 baseline.

Closer to home, the UK's renewable energy auctions last summer showed how innovation can drive ambition. During the auction, offshore wind came in at a price lower than onshore wind for the first time, due to new floating wind turbines, and the government increased its target for offshore wind power from 40 to 50 gigawatts by 2030, a move expected to support around 90,000 jobs (up from 60,000). Notably, auction prices for renewable energy were four times cheaper that the prevailing gas price.

At COP27, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that: "We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator." We hear that warning loud and clear.

COP27 again showed the influence of hydrocarbon countries and companies on the negotiations, and again highlighted the need to support countries most vulnerable to a changing climate.

But Paris does appear to be having an impact, spurring a positive cycle of domestic ambition, improved alternative energy economics and innovation.

Charlie Thomas is CIO at EdenTree